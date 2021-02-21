Pamela Anderson gives 'bizarre' TV interview in bed with new husband

Pamela Anderson is clearly in the honeymoon phase with new husband, Dan Hayhurst, as the two seem unable to get out of bed, even for a nationally broadcast TV interview.

Anderson, 53, gave a bizarre "in bed" interview on British panel show Loose Women that has been slammed across both regular and social media as "car crash TV".

The interview with the former Baywatch star and her new husband took place via webcam due to Covid restrictions and for some unfathomable reason the pair decided to conduct the entire interview from their bed.

Pamela Anderson and her new husband Dan Hayhurst have given an in bed interview that has been slammed as "car crash TV" on both mainstream and social media. Photo / Youtube / Loose Women

Tucked under the covers, Anderson and Hayhurst were seemingly unprepared for the interview, with their "bizarre" answers to questions making viewers "cringe".

The bed in question is located on Anderson's Vancouver property, where she and Hayhurst first met. "He was working here and I got stuck here during Covid and we got together."

The couple were married in a private ceremony in December. The surprise wedding was so small that no friends or family attended, with Anderson revealing on Loose Women that their only guests "were the first nations people who came to do our blessing and get rid of our demons".

On the topic of their location choice for the interview Anderson quipped that the pair: "haven't left here since Christmas Eve".

Hayhurst painted a similar picture of their wedded bliss with his own TMI comments including: "I couldn't resist and she couldn't resist me? I'll show you under the covers if you want."

Of her new beau Anderson shared that she likes that he is a handyman (by trade) and can "change a lightbulb", calling him a "good guy."

"He's the kinda guy I would have met if I didn't go round the world and get crazy," she added.

None of that explains the newly weds' "unprofessional" choice of venue for the widely watched interview. The Twittersphere was quick to share, tweet, retweet and vilify the whole show.

"Is there only me finding this very odd that Pamela Anderson is in bed live on #LooseWomen," wrote one confused viewer.

While others felt the bizarre exchange was very "2021".

"Pamela Anderson doing an interview on #LooseWomen from her bed completely unprepared is peak 2021 energy," remarked another on Twitter.

Another viewer was less restrained in their critique, labelling it "car crash TV."

"Boredom levels have hit a new high... I'm watching @loosewomen and I've just witnessed what can only be described as car crash tv. An interview with Pamela Anderson & new hubby. In bed. Giggling. Rubbish questions. Silly answers. Awful."

"This Pamela Anderson interview on #loosewomen is the weirdest thing I have ever watched," remarked a stunned viewer. While another eluded to the on set of nausea caused by the tasteless exchange.

During the interview Anderson revealed that Hayhurst's children are also living with them on her Canadian property that she has spent the last year and a half renovating.