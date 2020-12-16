Lily James cast as Pamela Anderson in the wake of Dominic West affair scandal

Lily James and Sebastian Stan have been tapped to portray Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in a new limited series for Hulu by 'I, Tonya' director Craig Gillespie. Photo / Getty Images

Lily James and Sebastian Stan will play Pamela Anderson and her ex-husband Tommy Lee in a new TV series.

The 'Rebecca' actress will reportedly star opposite the 38-year-old actor in an upcoming limited series for Hulu, which will tell the story of the former couple's infamous leaked sex tape and the subsequent scandal.

According to Deadline, Seth Rogen will play the man who stole the footage, and will also produce the series along with his partner Evan Goldberg.

The project's working title is 'Pam & Tommy' and filming on the eight-episode series will begin in spring next year.

Pamela, 53, and Tommy, 58, married on a beach in Mexico in 1995 after just four days of dating. The pair – who have sons Brandon, 24, and Dylan, 22, together – divorced in 1998.

Earlier this year, the 'Baywatch' actress claimed the infamous raunchy footage was "not a sex tape" but a "compilation of vacations that we were naked on".

A safe containing the footage – which was almost an hour long – was stolen by a disgruntled former employee and though Pamela initially took legal action to halt the release of the video, it eventually came out online and she dropped the lawsuit because she didn't want to deal with the "stress" of the situation.

She previously said: "I've never seen it. I made not one dollar. It was stolen property. We made a deal to stop all the shenanigans.

"I was seven months pregnant with Dylan and thinking it was affecting the pregnancy with the stress and said, 'I'm not going to court anymore. I'm not being deposed anymore by these horny, weird lawyer men. I don't want to talk about my vagina anymore or my public sex — anything."