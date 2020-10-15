'Paid $750 in taxes': The Simpsons list US President Trump's most terrifying actions

According to The Simpsons, there is nothing scarier than the 2020 US elections, it's scary enough to make it into this years Halloween-themed episode Treehouse of Horror.
The Simpsons 31st installment opens with Election Day 2020 and a special sneak peak was posted to Twitter earlier in the week.
The video shows Homer walking into the voting booth, questioning which presidential candidate to vote for.
A baffled Lisa steps into the voting booth, shocked that her father is "hesitating over president".
Although the show does not name Trump a list flashes up on screen recounting what The Simpsons producers suggest are the current US president's worst actions.
The current president being President Donald Trump.
Here is the list:
• Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears
• Put children in cages
• Called Mexicans rapists
• Imitated disabled reporter
• Looks lousy in a tennis outfit
• Can't get wife to hold hand
• Called third world countries ****holes
• Called Tim Cook "Tim Apple"
• Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal
• Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant
• Called white supremacists "fine people"
• Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador
• Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens
• Called for China to investigate the Bidens
• Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant
• Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller
• Talked about grabbing *****
• Lied about the size of his inauguration
• Refused to release tax returns
• Gutted the EPA
• Confiscated and destroyed interpreter's notes after meeting with Putin
• Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site
• Called Baltimore a "disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess"
• Described Meryl Streep as "over-rated"
• Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing
• Did not attend any White House correspondents' dinner
• Said Megyn Kelly had "blood coming out of her whatever"
• Called Carly Fiorina "horseface"
• Ruined impeachment
• Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit
• Corrupted Congress
• Appointed and didn't fire Betsy DeVos
• Put Jared in charge of Mideast
• Served McDonald's to Clemson football team
• Destroyed democracy
• Lost Hong Kong
• Threatened Marie Yovanovitch
• Pulled the US out of climate agreement
• Allowed bounties on US soldiers
• Invaded Portland
• Withdrew US from WHO
• Bragged about knowing the date
• Commuted sentences
• Told people to swallow bleach
• Person, woman, man, camera, TV
• Destroyed US Post Office
• Paid US$750 in taxes, it works out to be $1126
• Wants third term
• Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore
• And we haven't even said the worst one