'Paid $750 in taxes': The Simpsons list US President Trump's most terrifying actions

15 Oct, 2020 01:23 AM 3 minutes to read

Back in 2015 in a short feature, Homer appeared at a Trump rally - but we soon got a voice-over from within the comb-over. Photo / Fox TV

According to The Simpsons, there is nothing scarier than the 2020 US elections, it's scary enough to make it into this years Halloween-themed episode Treehouse of Horror.

The Simpsons 31st installment opens with Election Day 2020 and a special sneak peak was posted to Twitter earlier in the week.

The Simpsons — October Surprise

The video shows Homer walking into the voting booth, questioning which presidential candidate to vote for.

A baffled Lisa steps into the voting booth, shocked that her father is "hesitating over president".

Although the show does not name Trump a list flashes up on screen recounting what The Simpsons producers suggest are the current US president's worst actions.

The current president being President Donald Trump.

Here is the list:

• Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears

• Put children in cages

• Called Mexicans rapists

• Imitated disabled reporter

• Looks lousy in a tennis outfit

• Can't get wife to hold hand

• Called third world countries ****holes

• Called Tim Cook "Tim Apple"

• Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal

• Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant

• Called white supremacists "fine people"

• Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador

• Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens

• Called for China to investigate the Bidens

• Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant

• Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller

• Talked about grabbing *****

• Lied about the size of his inauguration

• Refused to release tax returns

• Gutted the EPA

• Confiscated and destroyed interpreter's notes after meeting with Putin

• Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site

• Called Baltimore a "disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess"

• Described Meryl Streep as "over-rated"

• Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing

• Did not attend any White House correspondents' dinner

• Said Megyn Kelly had "blood coming out of her whatever"

• Called Carly Fiorina "horseface"

• Ruined impeachment

• Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit

• Corrupted Congress

• Appointed and didn't fire Betsy DeVos

• Put Jared in charge of Mideast

• Served McDonald's to Clemson football team

• Destroyed democracy

• Lost Hong Kong

• Threatened Marie Yovanovitch

• Pulled the US out of climate agreement

• Allowed bounties on US soldiers

• Invaded Portland

• Withdrew US from WHO

• Bragged about knowing the date

• Commuted sentences

• Told people to swallow bleach

• Person, woman, man, camera, TV

• Destroyed US Post Office

• Paid US$750 in taxes, it works out to be $1126

• Wants third term

• Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore

• And we haven't even said the worst one