Ozzy Osbourne prepares for final concert amid health challenges

Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Stage: Black Sabbath Reunites for One Final Show in Birmingham on July 5. Photo / Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne is set to reunite with his Black Sabbath bandmates on July 5 in Birmingham for the “Back to the Beginning” concert, which is set to be his final show after he was struck by a series of health issues, and he has now admitted the impact of preparing for the gig.

The British rocker told the “Ozzy Speaks” podcast on SiriusXM: “All I can say is I’m giving 120%. If my god wants me to do the show, I’ll do it.”

Black Sabbath were formed in Birmingham, England, in 1968 by guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Bill Ward, bassist Geezer Butler with Osbourne as vocalist. Osbourne later left the band to embark on a solo career.

The performance at Villa Park marks Osbourne’s first live appearance since 2018 and follows a series of health setbacks, including his 2020 public disclosure of a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

The 76-year-old spoke on the podcast about the mental toll of preparing to return to the stage: “My head’s crazy. ADHD – I have that badly. I will have done the show and died a death before I even started my exercises. So I try and put it on the back burner.