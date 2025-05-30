Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Ozzy Osbourne prepares for final concert amid health challenges

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Stage: Black Sabbath Reunites for One Final Show in Birmingham on July 5. Photo / Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Stage: Black Sabbath Reunites for One Final Show in Birmingham on July 5. Photo / Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne is set to reunite with his Black Sabbath bandmates on July 5 in Birmingham for the “Back to the Beginning” concert, which is set to be his final show after he was struck by a series of health issues, and he has now admitted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment