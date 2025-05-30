Ozzy Osbourne is set to reunite with his Black Sabbath bandmates on July 5 in Birmingham for the “Back to the Beginning” concert, which is set to be his final show after he was struck by a series of health issues, and he has now admitted
Ozzy Osbourne prepares for final concert amid health challenges
“I’m not going up there saying, ‘It’s going to be great. I’m really confident.’”
Osbourne recalled a specific instance of intense fear before a previous show, saying: “I remember being in f***ing Vegas one time being in the dressing room going, ‘I’m going to play. I’m going to die’. And I talked myself into blowing the gig. It was only two f***ing songs.”
Referring to his wife, he added: “Sharon goes, ‘Just don’t think about it.’ I obsess about a f-ing bird c******* on my show.”
His wife, Sharon Osbourne, 71, has spoken candidly about his condition.
Speaking to The Sun, she said: “He’s very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this. Parkinson’s is a progressive disease ... it’s affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it’s ever been.”
Osbourne’s preparation for the show includes rigorous training. He said: “I have got this trainer guy who helps people get back to normal. It’s hard going, but he’s convinced that he can pull it off for me.“
I am having my blood pressure taken 15 times a day. I’ve got this f****** device on my finger. It’s a monitor to say how my heart rate is.”
Osbourne also admitted he is still uncertain whether he will perform standing up or seated, following multiple spinal surgeries related to a 2003 quad bike accident at his Buckinghamshire home.
A fall in 2019 displaced metal rods inserted into his back from the crash, which he said has caused more complications than Parkinson’s itself.
Osbourne was diagnosed with a mild form of Parkinson’s in 2003 and delayed going public with his news until 2020.