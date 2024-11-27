“To commemorate the ending of my residency in Las Vegas, I’m making a limited edition vinyl box set featuring the entire live setlist, a photo book, and even confetti from the show,” the singer wrote alongside an animation showing off the colourful box that features a grand piano on the front and opens up to reveal some spectacular photos of the show, as well as a full-colour 56-page book and three vinyl LPs.
“Las Vegas you’ve been so good to me,” she wrote. “This residency went on to mirror what 30 was about – lost and broken to healed and thriving! Seems so fitting in the end."
Another annoyed fan wrote: “That much, in this economy? Especially for fans that couldn’t afford to come to the show? Wow”.
Meanwhile, it will be the final release from Adele for a while she recently revealed.
Adele was emotional when she made her onstage announcement, saying she wanted to “live her life” after so many years on the road.
“I’ve got 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time and I will hold you dear in my heart,” she said.
The star is currently based in Los Angeles alongside her fiancé and son, though it is believed she wants to relocate to the UK during her break.
When announcing the final dates of her Vegas residency, Adele penned a heartfelt note about what the Sin City shows have meant to her.
“This residency, these shows have changed my life,” she wrote on X. “I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!”
She went on, “Being onstage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget. All the hilarious, soulful, wild and heartbreaking interactions we’ve had are banked in my mind for life.”