Fans have taken to social media to lash out at the star, with many labelling the release a “cash grab” that’s “taking advantage” of fans.

“As if the tickets to the show weren’t exorbitant enough. A blatant cash grab is bad form for your fandom,” ranted one.

“This is the greed they were talking about in the Bible,” complained another.

Fans have reacted in shock at the price of Adele's concert album. Photo / Getty Images

A third commented: “Hey, so $350 is actually insane,” with another agreeing, adding: “What are you, doing this is crazy? Beyond selfish charging that!”

Another annoyed fan wrote: “That much, in this economy? Especially for fans that couldn’t afford to come to the show? Wow”.

Meanwhile, it will be the final release from Adele for a while she recently revealed.

Adele was emotional when she made her onstage announcement, saying she wanted to “live her life” after so many years on the road.

“I’ve got 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time and I will hold you dear in my heart,” she said.

The star is currently based in Los Angeles alongside her fiancé and son, though it is believed she wants to relocate to the UK during her break.

When announcing the final dates of her Vegas residency, Adele penned a heartfelt note about what the Sin City shows have meant to her.

“This residency, these shows have changed my life,” she wrote on X. “I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!”

She went on, “Being onstage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget. All the hilarious, soulful, wild and heartbreaking interactions we’ve had are banked in my mind for life.”

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald