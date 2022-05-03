Will Smith has had another project cancelled as he continues to face the fallout from his Oscars outburst. Photo / Getty Images

Will Smith has had yet another project cancelled.

The Men in Black actor has had another acting job cancelled but Deadline has reported it is not a direct result of his Oscars outburst.

This Joka, a stand up comedy series that appears on the streaming service Roku and is executively produced by Smith, brings together up-and-coming and experienced comedians to discuss the art of stand-up.

It has included performances from Punkie Johnson and Chris Estrada but will not be returning for a second season as Roku believes it never had the option to renew the series.

Deadline reported the option to renew happened before Roku launched the show in March and without the ability to analyse viewing data the streaming service was unable to confidently renew the series.

The cancelled project comes after National Geographic announced its series Pole to Pole had been delayed. The series which would follow Smith as he visited the north and south poles was set to start shooting in the month of May but is delayed until the Northern Hemisphere autumn.

Additionally, Netflix announced the cancellation of Bright 2, a sequel to the fantasy movie, Bright which Smith stared in as a human police officer alongside centaurs, elves and magic. The film was a story involving a wand and a plot to stop the resurrection of a Dark Lord.

Despite the 2017 film being condemned by critics as the worst movie of the year, it was popular with Netflix's audience. Within the first three days of being released on the streaming giant, more than eleven million accounts watched the film.

The sequel was meant to start production in 2018 but was delayed due to scheduling conflicts and it was finally revealed last month the project had been cancelled entirely due to Netflix losing 200,000 subscribers in 2022 so far.

Will Smith made headlines earlier this year when he slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony. Photo / AP

Smith made headlines in late March when he hit Oscars presenter Chris Rock after the comedian made a G.I. Jane joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald appearance.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor then sat down and aggressively shouted at Rock, "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth". Smith later won the best actor Oscar.

The fallout has since rocked Hollywood with many condemning Smith for his actions including the Academy which resulted in Smith announcing his official resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

He stated that he has chosen to resign, calling his actions "shocking, painful and inexcusable" and added that he would submit to any further consequences the Academy deemed necessary.

The Academy banned Smith from the Oscars for 10 years.