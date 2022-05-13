Chris Rock has turned to comedy to process this year's Oscars. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Rock has turned to comedy to process Will Smith's Oscars outburst.

While performing a stand-up set this week at London's Royal Albert Hall, the comedian briefly joked about Smith's Oscar's outburst in March.

The Telegraph have reported Rock joked about the lasting effects of the aggressive moment saying: "I'm okay, if anybody was wondering," Rock said. "Got most of my hearing back."

"Don't expect me to talk about the bulls***," he added before saying, "I'll talk about it at some point … on Netflix."

He finished by saying: "Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive."

Smith made headlines in late March when he hit Oscars presenter Rock after the comedian made a G.I. Jane joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald appearance.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor then sat down and aggressively shouted at Rock: "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth". Smith later won the best actor Oscar.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock after he made a joke about Smith's wife Jada. Photo / AP

The fallout has rocked Hollywood. Many condemned Smith for his actions, including the Academy, which resulted in Smith announcing his official resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

Other Hollywood celebrities have decided to stay neutral. Last month Terry Crews said he declined to "demonise" Smith and instead refused to take neither Rock nor Smith's side.

"Both Will Smith and Chris Rock are dear, dear friends of mine," Crews said, "I love them both as brothers, but there was a time in my life [where] I was Will Smith at that moment, and let me tell you, I've done worse than Will."

The actor went on to say "way overkill, just … the punishment did not fit the crime" before claiming Chris Rock "saved Hollywood" with his calm composure after the assault.