Terry Crews has weighed in on Will Smith's Oscars outburst. Photo / Getty Images

Actor Terry Crews has a diplomatic view of Will Smith's Oscars outburst.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his soon to be released memoir, Tough: My True Journey to Power, the White Chicks actor declined to "demonise" Smith and instead said he wouldn't be taking sides.

"Both Will Smith and Chris Rock are dear, dear friends of mine," Crews said, "I love them both as brothers, but there was a time in my life [where] I was Will Smith at that moment, and let me tell you, I've done worse than Will."

The actor went on to say, "Way overkill, just … the punishment did not fit the crime." Before later claiming that Chris Rock "saved Hollywood" with his calm composure following the assault.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock after he made a joke about Smith's wife Jada. Photo / AP

"When I look back, by what Chris did, by just deciding to hold everything together, it actually, I think in a lot of ways saved Hollywood," the actor explained, "Because if there would've been a brawl on that stage, I don't know if Hollywood would've ever gotten any respect again, you know? It's hard to even imagine what would've happened."

The actor then refused to take a side on the basis that he had been in both of their shoes before.

"I think it was a miracle what Chris did. I really do. I couldn't believe his poise in that moment. I thought, holy cow, we owe him a lot. I think every performer owes him so much because it just really saved Hollywood in that moment.

"I'm very thankful to Chris, but also I understand Will. I'm not [one] to demonise Will at all because I was there," Crews stated.

Smith made headlines in late March when he hit Oscars presenter Rock after the comedian made a G.I. Jane joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald appearance.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor then sat down and aggressively shouted at Rock, "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth". Smith later won the best actor Oscar.

The fallout has since rocked Hollywood with many condemning Smith for his actions including the Academy which resulted in Smith announcing his official resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

He stated that he has chosen to resign, calling his actions "shocking, painful and inexcusable" and added that he would submit to any further consequences the Academy deemed necessary.

The Academy banned Smith from the Oscars for 10 years.