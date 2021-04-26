Oscars 2021: Shock Chadwick Boseman loss leads to 'worst ending ever'

Oof, Joaquin. Tough gig. Photo / Getty Images

An unprecedented change in the 2021 Academy Awards' running order has backfired spectacularly.

Usually, the Best Picture category ends the ceremony. This year, though, Best Actor came last - presumably because even the Oscars' producers thought Chadwick Boseman was going to win posthumously for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Doing Best Picture this early... it’s like putting Christmas on Black Friday. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) April 26, 2021

Best Picture before Best Actor/Actress?!? What is this madness #Oscars — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 26, 2021

That would've been a moving and celebratory moment - but it didn't happen.

Instead, Anthony Hopkins, off the back of his surprise Baftas win for his role in The Father, won over Boseman.

And Hopkins wasn't even there, or at the London satellite event. Last we heard, he was visiting his late father's grave in Wales:

Richard Hopkins, my beloved father, resting in eternal peace... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

“Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night” Dylan Thomas pic.twitter.com/LbOegtGa9b — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) April 25, 2021

Instead, presenter Joaquin Phoenix accepted the award on Hopkins' behalf before the credits rolled to a general sense of stunned bemusement.

The second Oscar for Hopkins comes nearly 30 years after his first in 1992, for playing Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. He's been nominated four times since without a win.

So, if anyone had suspicions that the ceremony's producers got a tip-off before the night, now we know they don't. Steven Soderbergh was as much in the dark as you were.

The twitterati, naturally, had a lot to say about the anticlimactic moment.

The Academy: Anthony, come to the #oscars, you might actually win.



Anthony Hopkins: pic.twitter.com/2xd3Ytczkj — Rami (@RamiofTeaneck) April 26, 2021

That's the worst TV ending since "Game of Thrones" — Matt Brennan (@thefilmgoer) April 26, 2021

The Oscars were so sure that Chadwick Boseman was going to win that they REARRANGED THE ENTIRE CEREMONY so his category could be last, and then they gave the award to Anthony Hopkins instead...the most chaotic and unhinged thing I've ever seen. — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 26, 2021

Me when Chadwick Boseman didn't win for Best Actor#Oscars

pic.twitter.com/EjFYg1wqA1 — Siobhain (@summer0001) April 26, 2021

"we're putting best actor last to end on an emotional note" pic.twitter.com/1fEbEq290L — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 26, 2021

Joaquin Phoenix after announcing Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor pic.twitter.com/ira9tcQobL — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 26, 2021

Not everybody saw the humour in the situation.

Anthony Hopkin’s performance was wonderful, but the Oscar’s used Chadwick’s legacy & name only to not honor him in their program. He deserved more respect than this. — Black Panther 2 Updates (@bpanthernews) April 26, 2021

it’s the fact that they used his death for profit and views knowing Best Actor was the most anticipated award of the night and still didn’t even award him https://t.co/fgDImwkgd6 — ً (@furyofthegod) April 26, 2021

The big winners

Best Picture: Nomadland

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Best Director: Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Youn Yuh-jung – Minari

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best adapted screenplay: The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Best Animated Feature Film: Soul

Best International Feature Film: Another Round

Mank won three awards in the technical categories, while Ma Rainey's Black Bottom picked up two gongs for Costume and Hair & Make-up.