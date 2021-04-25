Oscars 2021: Chloe Zhao wins Best Director + all the winners and highlights as they happen

It's Oscars day and we are frocked up and at the ready for all that this year's awards have to offer.
A starkly different Academy Awards will be presented to us this year, all thanks to Covid of course. Smaller "hubs" of attendees will gather for the ceremony and all the glitz and glamour that the Oscars can muster in the midst of a pandemic.
The Oscars red carpet coverage starts at 10.30am, with the ceremony itself kicking off at 12.30pm NZ time. The ceremony is being telecast live on TVNZ but we will be keeping everyone updated on wins, upsets and highlights here, as they happen.
1:50pm - Chloe Zhao wins Best Director for Nomadland
Chloe Zhao did what everyone expected her to do and won Best Director for Nomadland. Zhao looked thrilled but also very relaxed as she gave a very genuine speech about the inherent goodness she beleives is in most people. It was short and oh so sweet. Zhao is only the second woman ever to win the directing Oscar, and is the first woman of colour.
12:45pm - Daniel Kaluuya wins Best Supporting Actor gives powerful speech
Calling on everyone to continue to continue to work together to unite communities Daniel Kaluuya couldn't hide his utter joy at his first Oscar win. The best moment was when the camera panned to Kaluuya's mortified mother as he wrapped up his speech saying: "We've got to celebrate life, we're breathing, we're walking. My mom and dad had sex, I'm here, it's amazing, I'm so happy to be alive and I'm going to celebrate that. Love. Peace, love, and onwards, we go again."
12:35pm - Emerald Fennell wins Best Original Screenplay, gives adorable speech
The delightfully self-deprecating Emerald Fennell won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for her incredible Promising Young Woman. In her acceptance speech Fennell joked that she had crossed her legs the whole way through filming so she didn't go into labour with her son, who was born just two weeks after the film wrapped.
12:00pm - Best Director favourite Chloe Zhao wears sneakers on red carpet
Just when we thought we couldn't love her any more than we already do Nomadland director, Chloe Zhao has rocked up on the Academy Awards red carpet in running shoes. The fuss-free director shows, yet again, that she does life with ease and just really doesn't feel the need to impress, which ends up being even more impressive. The long plaits, the vintage-inspired dress and the sneakers together somehow shouldn't work as an ensemble but on Chloe Zhao, it is fierce.
All of the Oscars 2021 red carpet fashion hits and misses
Daniel Kaluuya and Leslie Odom Jr. share a red carpet moment
Despite both being up for the same award tonight, Daniel Kaluuya and Leslie Odom Jr., looked so ridiculously happy to see each other it brought a tear to our collective eyes and reminded us of simpler, pre-Covid times. We hope they both win!
BEST PICTURE
The Father
Mank
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Minari
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
BEST DIRECTOR
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland - WINNER
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
BEST ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
BEST ACTRESS
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah - WINNER
Leslie Odum Jr, One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father - WINNER
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
White Tiger
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman - WINNER
Sound of Metal
Minari
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Another Round - Denmark - WINNER
Collective - Romania
Quo Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovina
Better Days - Hong Kong
The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST FILM EDITING
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - WINNER
Mank
Pinocchio
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
BEST SOUND
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal - WINNER
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Judas and the Black Messiah
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga
The Life Ahead
One Night in Miami
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You - WINNER
Opera
Yes People
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers - WINNER
White Eye