Oscars 2021: Chloe Zhao rocks the red carpet in runners + all the winners and highlights as they happen

All eyes will be on this year's Academy Awards to see if the many people of colour who have been nominated go home with Oscars, after years of criticism over lack of diversity. Photo / Getty Images

It's Oscars day and we are frocked up and at the ready for all that this year's awards have to offer.

A starkly different Academy Awards will be presented to us this year, all thanks to Covid of course. Smaller "hubs" of attendees will gather for the ceremony and all the glitz and glamour that the Oscars can muster in the midst of a pandemic.

The Oscars red carpet coverage starts at 10.30am, with the ceremony itself kicking off at 12.30pm NZ time. The ceremony is being telecast live on TVNZ but we will be keeping everyone updated on wins, upsets and highlights here, as they happen.

Best Director favourite Chloe Zhao wears sneakers on red carpet

Nomadland director Chloe Zhao shows everyone that comfort is key on the red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

Just when we thought we couldn't love her any more than we already do Nomadland director, Chloe Zhao has rocked up on the Academy Awards red carpet in running shoes. The fuss-free director shows, yet again, that she does life with ease and just really doesn't feel the need to impress, which ends up being even more impressive. The long plaits, the vintage-inspired dress and the sneakers together somehow shouldn't work as an ensemble but on Chloe Zhao, it is fierce.

Daniel Kaluuya and Leslie Odom Jr. share a red carpet moment

Despite both being up for the same award tonight, Daniel Kaluuya and Leslie Odom Jr., looked so ridiculously happy to see each other it brought a tear to our collective eyes and reminded us of simpler, pre-Covid times. We hope they both win!

BEST PICTURE

The Father

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Minari

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

BEST DIRECTOR

Nomadland is the runaway favourite to take out both best picture and best director for Chloe Zhao, and Frances McDormand (pictured) is also up for best actress. Photo / Supplied

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

BEST ACTOR

Olivia Coleman (pictured) is nominated for Best Supporting actress for The Father, while Anthony Hopkins is up for Best Actor. Photo / Supplied

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield are both nominated in the best supporting actor category for Judas and the Black Messiah. Photo / Supplied

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odum Jr, One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

White Tiger

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Minari

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Another Round - Denmark

Collective - Romania

Quo Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovina

Better Days - Hong Kong

The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

My Octopus Teacher is nominated for the Oscar for best documentary feature. Photo / Supplied

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST FILM EDITING

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

BEST SOUND

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Judas and the Black Messiah

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga

The Life Ahead

One Night in Miami

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes People

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye