Because in 2025, the term “A-list” is thrown around online to describe anyone who has appeared on more than one episode of Shortland Street, features in at least two early 2000s hip-hop music videos, or is an Instagram-famous cat with a following of more than 10,000.

If you’ve been photographed attending a real estate awards ceremony or a fusion restaurant opening, you might just find yourself on the 2025 “A-list”.

A quick Google reveals to me the latest news on apparent “A-list” actors, including Taylor Kitsch, Celia Imrie, Jonathan Ross, Damian Lewis, Ronda Rousey, Ralph Fiennes, Sigrid Thornton, Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Is British-Argentine actress Anya Taylor-Joy an A-list celeb?

While the average person might recognise a name or a face on that list, or maybe even something they starred in, none of that constitutes A-list status.

The term has been widely used in popular culture since at least 1890 and in Hollywood reporting dating back to the 1950s. It’s been changed and misused through the years, just like the term “blockbuster” or the word “slaps” by Gen Z.

But the “real” Hollywood A-list is quite literally a list ranking stars’ bankability using something called the Ulmer Scale, created by entertainment journalist James Ulmer and widely used across Hollywood.

The Ulmer Scale provides a comprehensive view of an actor’s value to a film project. It factors in box office numbers, attracting investment and ultimately generating success for a project.

If you’re top of the list, your name alone is a strong guarantee that the film will make money. Your name alone means that no matter how terrible the movie’s plot sounds, you will likely be the defining feature of its success. Your name means it gets funding. You are the golden ticket.

The perfect example of this was the influence of Marilyn Monroe - a top-billed actress for a decade, with her films grossing the equivalent of $2 billion in today’s money. She was a sure-fire drawcard with charm and endless studio hype surrounding her. People were clambering to see what she was in next. The plot was secondary; Monroe was primary.

Marilyn Monroe stars in The Misfits (1961), a cowboy drama set in Western Nevada.

Don’t get me wrong, there are exceptions to the rule. Even Taylor Swift, Judi Dench and Idris Elba couldn’t unsink the film Cats. And Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s combined star power couldn’t resuscitate Gigli.

To put it simply, an A-list actor is a rare combination of talent, influence, marketability, cultural impact, global household recognition and most importantly, bankability.

However, the Ulmer Scale hasn’t been updated since his 2009-2010 list, when the top-ranking actors were Will Smith and Johnny Depp. So, how do we decide who is A-list in 2025?

Taking into account the Ulmer Scale, recognised global influence, and a hearty debate with fellow entertainment writer Mitch Hageman, here’s who I think is justified in being called A-list and who simply isn’t.

A-list

These stars alone can trigger financing for a film and strong ticket sales. Over 90% of adults in Western countries could recognise their names and faces without having to do that finger clicky thing while thinking.

Examples: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Aniston, Al Pacino, Samuel L. Jackson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford, Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves, Will Smith (pre-slap), Julia Roberts, Johnny Depp and Tom Hanks.

While Tom Cruise makes the A-list, Glen Powell doesn't quite yet. Photo / Getty Images

A-minus list

This group is highly acclaimed, hugely successful, and bankable, but it lacks just one thing - Gary in Ashburton has no idea who they are.

Examples: Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Chris Hemsworth, Emily Blunt, Andrew Garfield, Simu Liu and Jonah Hill.

Ariana Grande has gained worldwide success for her music, but her star in acting is still rising. Photo / Getty Images

The B-list

These celebs are household names, but those houses are likely damp flats. They are still highly bankable, but less experienced, appeal to a younger demo, and have less notoriety in the global market. Essentially, this crew are tomorrow’s A-list.

Examples: Florence Pugh, Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney, Barry Keoghan, Zendaya, Jenna Ortega, Ayo Edebiri and Austin Butler.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Souheila Yacoub, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Denis Villeneuve, Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, and Léa Seydoux seen at the New York Premiere of Warner Bros' Dune: Part Two. Photo / Getty Images

C-list

You know their face and loved that show or movie they were a part of - but you couldn’t pinpoint their latest project, and have to stop and quickly Google if they’ve been cancelled for something. A lot of sitcom stars and comedians bulk out this category.

Examples: Lisa Kudrow, Rob McElhenney, Hilary Duff, Ellen DeGeneres, Eugene Levy, Pete Davidson, Lindsay Lohan, Eva Mendes, and half the cast of The Big Bang Theory.

While Rob McElhenney may co-own Wrexham football club with Ryan Reynolds, his name is always just on the tip of the tongue. Photo / Getty Images

D-F list

Anyone who does Hallmark Christmas movies, actors turned podcasters, purely reality TV stars, or influencers having a crack at acting.

Examples: Oprah’s friend Gayle, the cast of The Hills, Joe Rogan (before you send me your complaints, name the last acting project he was part of), anyone on Vanderpump Rules, Addison Rae, and the other half of the cast of The Big Bang Theory.

While Oprah's friend Gayle King went to space with Katy Perry on the Blue Origin rocket, she's not a dark horse on our list. Photo / Blue Origin, X

Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald’s chief lifestyle and entertainment reporter. She started at the Herald in 2017 and has worked as its lifestyle, entertainment and travel editor.