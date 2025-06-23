Abu Dhabi is set to host a new Disneyland, leaving Australasia still without a Disney park.
Disney executives believe an Australian park wouldn’t attract enough visitors, citing economic sustainability concerns.
New Zealand’s unique landscape and tourism push could make it an ideal location.
Another year, another announcement that sees Australasia miss out on hosting the magic of Mickey Mouse and his friends.
This time, after a slew of successful parks in Asia, Europe, and the United States, it’s the Middle East that gets the pleasure of saying it is home tothe happiest place on Earth, with Abu Dhabi Disneyland now in the pipeline.
There were whispers in years past of a possible Australian Disney Theme Park, but we’re yet to see plans emerge on this side of the Pacific.
Yes, I’m dreaming, and yes, it’s probably unrealistic, but what’s the harm in entertaining the thought? Here are some of the top reasons I believe a Disney Park would feel right at home in Aotearoa.
Space and location
From the sprawling South Island ranges to the lush farmland of the north, there’s plenty of open space should an eager landowner want to sell.
The smallest Disney Park is in Hong Kong (127 hectares). For reference, the Queenstown CBD clocks in at roughly 175ha, so essentially, we’d be putting a mini Queenstown on the map. This brings with it so many new business, employment, and retail opportunities for locals and the local economy.
People raise the issue of transport (particularly considering the slow nature of many of Aotearoa’s most recent transport projects), but surely a monorail system from one of our many international airports wouldn’t go amiss?
And, as for Disney not being in line with our “clean, green image”, you’d be interested to know that its current bus fleet uses R50, a renewable diesel fuel made from used cooking oil and non-consumable food waste, which significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
Either way, be it train, bus, boat, or plane, it’s probably best if Disney funds the transport situation.
Unique IP and collaborations
The Walt Disney Company is no stranger to working with New Zealand’s premier special effects wizards Weta FX, so naturally a collaboration on a park would be the perfect fit.
James Cameron’s Avatar is one of the big ones. Judging by the success of the already-opened land at Florida’s Animal Kingdom theme park, I’m sure a Kiwi version (in lush natural surroundings), would also be the perfect fit.
And let’s not discount the fact that Disney has come to agreements with major film franchise owners in the past (the Star Wars and Marvel acquisitions come to mind), so perhaps a Lord of the Rings-themed land or attraction could be on the cards (think a log-flume type ride through Mordor).
Perhaps there could even be the chance for Disney Imagineers (the creative minds behind Disney attractions) to work up some original non-IP attractions based on Aotearoa’s rich history or landscape, like a mountain rollercoaster or a boat ride themed to the classic Kiwi film Utu.
“New Zealand’s tourism proposition works because we target people who can afford to spend money while they are here in the country,” he says. How about the Americans? At the time of publication, US$1 equalled $1.66,so their money goes a long way here, and they would likely want to spend more than they do in their own US parks.
New Zealand and Australia also recently launched Disney Cruise Line holidays, so what better way to go than a cruise and theme park combo. This pumps more money into the local economy and increases the vibrancy of the planned location.
A big thing about Disney parks is also their unique dining options. If a New Zealand Disney caters to unique and local food like our prime beef and lamb (and perhaps pavlova), that’s one other reason to draw in tourists from all over the world. We know TikTok and other social media platforms drive trends, and Disney New Zealand would also no doubt capitalise on that.
As I said at the beginning, none of this is likely to happen, and there will be plenty of people either vehemently opposed to or vehemently in favour of the idea for various personal and logistical reasons. But, in the words of Walt Disney himself, “we keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we’re curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths”.
