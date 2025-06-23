People often shoot me down when I suggest Disney has a place in New Zealand. “We don’t have the population or the resources,” they say, and suggest we couldn’t sustain it economically.

Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be Disney’s seventh global theme park destination. Photo / 123RF

To further dampen my thoughts, Disney execs confirmed to Nine Travel in Australia that a park across the ditch just wouldn’t get the required foot traffic.

But I say, why not? Walt Disney’s approach was to dream big, so why can’t we here in New Zealand do just that?

We’re a culture that prides itself on the No 8 wire mentality, and opening ourselves up to international visitors seems to be at the top of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s priority list.

Yes, I’m dreaming, and yes, it’s probably unrealistic, but what’s the harm in entertaining the thought? Here are some of the top reasons I believe a Disney Park would feel right at home in Aotearoa.

Space and location

From the sprawling South Island ranges to the lush farmland of the north, there’s plenty of open space should an eager landowner want to sell.

The smallest Disney Park is in Hong Kong (127 hectares). For reference, the Queenstown CBD clocks in at roughly 175ha, so essentially, we’d be putting a mini Queenstown on the map. This brings with it so many new business, employment, and retail opportunities for locals and the local economy.

People raise the issue of transport (particularly considering the slow nature of many of Aotearoa’s most recent transport projects), but surely a monorail system from one of our many international airports wouldn’t go amiss?

And, as for Disney not being in line with our “clean, green image”, you’d be interested to know that its current bus fleet uses R50, a renewable diesel fuel made from used cooking oil and non-consumable food waste, which significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Either way, be it train, bus, boat, or plane, it’s probably best if Disney funds the transport situation.

Hong Kong Disneyland, at 127ha, is the smallest Disney Park so far.

Unique IP and collaborations

The Walt Disney Company is no stranger to working with New Zealand’s premier special effects wizards Weta FX, so naturally a collaboration on a park would be the perfect fit.

James Cameron’s Avatar is one of the big ones. Judging by the success of the already-opened land at Florida’s Animal Kingdom theme park, I’m sure a Kiwi version (in lush natural surroundings), would also be the perfect fit.

And let’s not discount the fact that Disney has come to agreements with major film franchise owners in the past (the Star Wars and Marvel acquisitions come to mind), so perhaps a Lord of the Rings-themed land or attraction could be on the cards (think a log-flume type ride through Mordor).

Perhaps there could even be the chance for Disney Imagineers (the creative minds behind Disney attractions) to work up some original non-IP attractions based on Aotearoa’s rich history or landscape, like a mountain rollercoaster or a boat ride themed to the classic Kiwi film Utu.

Could The Lord of the Rings play a big role in a Kiwi Disney theme park if a deal is made? Photo / New Line Cinema

Tourism draw

A whopping $13.5 million investment from the Government towards Tourism NZ was announced this month, with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon making a huge push to get international visitors back to New Zealand post-Covid.

“New Zealand’s tourism proposition works because we target people who can afford to spend money while they are here in the country,” he says. How about the Americans? At the time of publication, US$1 equalled $1.66,so their money goes a long way here, and they would likely want to spend more than they do in their own US parks.

New Zealand and Australia also recently launched Disney Cruise Line holidays, so what better way to go than a cruise and theme park combo. This pumps more money into the local economy and increases the vibrancy of the planned location.

PM Christopher Luxon and minister Louise Upston this month announced a $13.5m investment in tourism. Photo / Dean Purcell

A big thing about Disney parks is also their unique dining options. If a New Zealand Disney caters to unique and local food like our prime beef and lamb (and perhaps pavlova), that’s one other reason to draw in tourists from all over the world. We know TikTok and other social media platforms drive trends, and Disney New Zealand would also no doubt capitalise on that.

As I said at the beginning, none of this is likely to happen, and there will be plenty of people either vehemently opposed to or vehemently in favour of the idea for various personal and logistical reasons. But, in the words of Walt Disney himself, “we keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we’re curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths”.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.