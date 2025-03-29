Entering the ship through an ornate art nouveau, ocean-themed atrium leaves a spectacular first impression. It pays homage to The Little Mermaid and features a cast iron statue of Ariel – my maritime idol – with sea-swept hair along the ship’s asymmetric grand staircase. Two stories overlook the lobby, with gold balustrades wrapping each floor. An oversized red glass flower chandelier is suspended over stencilled bubble blue and white carpets. The rest of the ship’s decor follows suit in the extra stakes, seamlessly blending eras and realms.

Each travelling party receives a personal welcome over the mic, with a larger-than-life nautical-dressed Mickey greeting all guests. Seeing the iconic mouse, I shock myself with my immediate demeanour changing to childlike giddiness. I’m not the only one starstruck; my group is just as wide-eyed. The reaction becomes commonplace seeing characters galivanting about, and there are no qualms about joining a conga line dominated by kids for a meet and greet.

Even without kids, adults can embrace the Disney magic with themed outfits and character meet-and-greets. Photo / Julia D’Orazio

Before stepping foot into the stateroom cabin, we head straight to the Americana-themed buffet at Cabanas, enjoying harbour views. The dining experiences only get better. There are eight food outlets on board, including Palo. The contemporary fine dining adults-only restaurant speaks to my heritage (and stomach), with the Northern Italian menu offering classics with a twist. Besides watching Disney films, my favourite childhood pastime includes eating Nonna’s leftover lasagna for breakfast; this restaurant serves it for brunch.

Staterooms on the Disney Wonder are designed with nautical decor and plenty of usable space. They include generous storage areas, premium bedding and linen and an innovative bath-and-a-half design in nearly every stateroom. Photo / Steven Diaz, Disney

While others opt for a ginormous Mickey Mouse-shaped waffle, I order back-to-back carbs: wild mushroom ravioli presented as four giant pillows and a hearty slab of lasagna. The entree woodfired goat cheese and sun-dried tomato pizza, is also a winner. Pasta, pizza, prosecco, no screaming kids around: I’m in my ideal pleasure state.

The ship’s larger dining rooms are more on-brand and vivacious, including The Princess and the Frog-inspired Tiana’s Palace, dishing Louisiana-style cuisine; Tritons with seafood fare; and Animators Palate, the immersive black and white drawing board restaurant bringing sketches to life alongside Pacific Rim plates.

Party in the spa. Photo / Julia D’Orazio

Apart from mealtimes, we bypass the ship’s dedicated family and youth areas; there’s no need to visit. Instead, days gravitate around adults-only Quiet Cove Pool and Signals Bar. Yet, I’m dismayed to learn the ship’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique costume hire is only available for kids. Is one ever too old to dress like a princess? Luckily, we’ve come prepared with a Disney-inspired wardrobe. I have two Ariel outfits, including a red wig, which is on par with the boldness of my mum and aunt. Meanwhile, my “husband” confuses Disney with Mardi Gras attire, but unsurprisingly, it all blends in on this colourful cruise.

The Disney Wonder pool area. Photo / Disney

I feel comfortable getting into character mode without judgment, and there’s no shortage of events to show off and shine. The Walt Disney Theatre is the ship’s entertainment heart, with multiple Broadway-worthy productions, including Frozen, Disney Dreams and The Golden Mickeys awards show. The latter two brim with peak nostalgia and feature characters and musical numbers across Disney’s catalogue.

The night-time deck parties, complete with theatre and fireworks, draw everyone together. I look around to see children having the time of their lives, as are we. It’s a feel-good time for all. Proof you don’t need kids as an excuse to tap into your imagination and have a bit of fun.

On the Disney Wonder, “Frozen, A Musical Spectacular” is presented like never before with an innovative combination of traditional theatrical techniques, modern technology and beautiful renditions of the movie’s iconic music. Photo / Matt Stroshane, Disney

Details

A four-day Disney Wonder cruise from Melbourne from $6322 (four people). For more information visit disneycruise.disney.go.com.

The writer was a guest of Disney Cruise Line.