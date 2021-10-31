One Direction's Zayn Malik in baby photo stoush with mother-in-law Yolanda Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and former One Direction star Zayn Malik are parents to daughter Khai, whose face they keep concealed on social media. Photo / Getty Images

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and former One Direction star Zayn Malik are parents to daughter Khai, whose face they keep concealed on social media. Photo / Getty Images

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik is reportedly at war with his mother-in-law, Yolanda Hadid, after she leaked a photo of his baby Khai's face. Malik and the child's mother, Gigi Hadid, have always kept their daughter's face concealed on social media.

But according to The Sun, friends have claimed Malik was outraged when Yolanda shared a photo of his daughter's face, potentially seen by millions of Instagram followers.

While the post was quickly deleted after fans claimed they could see the 1-year-old's reflection in a mirror, The Sun reports Malik has been charged with allegedly shoving Yolanda into a dresser after a verbal and "physical" altercation at his home in Pennsylvania.

Malik has since spoken out about the incident, revealing he has "agreed not to contest claims" of the altercation.

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in.

"A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."

He added: "In an effort to protect that space for (Khai), I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

An insider told The Sun: "Back in January, Yolanda accidentally posted a photo of Khai where you could see her face and Zayn went crazy – he's so protective of his daughter's privacy, he was so mad.

"Yolanda deleted it immediately but things were tense.

"Yolanda doesn't see what the issue is, but Zayn – and Gigi – are very against their child being photographed and it's been a huge cause of tension between them."

Malik's use of the word "co-parent" has some wondering if his relationship with Gigi is on the rocks. Photo / Getty Images

A second version of the photo was shared, cropping Khai's face out.

It has also been suggested that wording in Malik's statement points to a potential split with Gigi, who he had an on-off relationship with for five years before the arrival of their daughter.

According to The Sun, Malik expressed his wishes to "co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves".

He said: "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press.

"I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

Malik has also admitted to being at loggerheads with his mother-in-law over children's privacy.

While Real Housewives star Yolanda put her daughters Gigi and Bella in front of the camera from a very young age, Malik and Gigi have taken lengths to keep their daughter out of the spotlight.