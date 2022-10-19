Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica. Photo / Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis told the family’s former nanny that Olivia Wilde was still “stringing him along” after leaving him for Harry Styles.

The nanny told the Daily Mail that Wilde continued to send “loving texts” and voicemails throughout November and December 2020, but stopped after she was seen with Styles at a wedding in Montecito, California in January 2021.

Wilde left Sudeikis for the British pop star on November 8, but kept returning to their home and telling him she loved him, the nanny revealed. The visits and messages continued until Sudeikis and the nanny travelled to London on December 29. Wilde and Styles went public with their relationship five days later.

The nanny told the outlet, “When I saw Olivia holding hands as a couple with Harry in the news [in January 2021], I was shocked as just a month before, when we were in LA, she was sending Jason messages saying she loved him.

“Text messages and voicemails. He let me hear the voicemails and the text messages. Then Jason said, she was just here [at the house] and she was naked in the pool and then she slept with me naked in the bed.

“She was sending him voice messages saying he was her everything. It was a lot of mixed messages.

“It was how can this be that she was just in this relationship and now she’s holding hands with a different person in front of everyone a month later. That was pretty shocking.”

The nanny claimed Wilde was so taken with Styles that she gave away her dog Gordon within weeks of meeting him so that she would have more time to spend with them. The nanny then arranged for the dog to live with Wilde’s dog walker in New York.

Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and director Olivia Wilde pose for photographers at the photo call for the film Don't Worry Darling during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival. Photo / AP

“Jason said Olivia only had the dog for appearances anyway. She rarely cared for Gordon or Paco, the dog she had before. It was myself and others who cared for the dogs,” she said.

“I told Jason I knew somebody who loves Gordon and was willing to take him in so Jason said, ‘let’s get him out of here right away’.”

Sudeikis reportedly told the nanny that Wilde’s infatuation with Styles was like a drug addiction.

“What Jason said was that [the therapist] was feeding her crack, and Harry is her crack, that this is like an addiction she has,” she claimed.

According to the nanny, Sudeikis told her in text messages that Wilde was “not living in the real world” and was a “deeply hurting mess”.

However, it comes after Sudeikis and Wilde issued a joint statement to the Daily Mail condemning their former nanny’s “false and scurrilous accusations”.

“Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.

“We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”



