Olivia Newton-John reflects on her remarkable career and shares some of her proudest achievements. Video / 60 Minutes Australia / AP

Tributes have started to flow for Olivia Newton-John after it was announced this morning she lost her battle with cancer.

The 73-year-old actress had been battling with breast cancer for three decades, having previously beaten the illness twice.

Her husband John Easterling took to Facebook this morning to announce the heartbreaking news and now friends and family of the star have started sharing heartfelt tributes to their social media accounts.

Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, took to her official Instagram account to share a series of photos with her mother in the wake of her death.

Three days ago she also shared a heartfelt photo with her mum, calling the Aussie star her "best friend".

Lattanzi said her mother was her 'best friend'. Photo / Instagram @chloelattanziofficial

While her Grease co-star John Travolta issued a touching tribute on his Instagram account, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.

"We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

John Travolta has lead the tributes to his former co-star and longtime friend, Olivia Newton-John. Photo / AP

Australian singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue also praised the actress and said ever since she was 10 years old, she has looked up to the Grease star.

Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John. And, I always will. (Just like this picture @nfsaonline) She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER pic.twitter.com/3nE8PVDFLy — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) August 8, 2022

Sir Rod Stewart tweeted a goodbye to his "great friend" who he said "was the perfect Lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication."

My great friend Olivia Newton John has passed away. She was the perfect Lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication.

Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my ‘Da ya think I’m Sexy‘ era.

RIP Olivia

Sir Rod pic.twitter.com/Suleq8JSkX — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) August 8, 2022

Internationally renowned cook, author, and TV personality Nigella Lawson took to Twitter with a simple but sweet tribute where she called Newton-John's memory a "blessing".

Her memory is already a blessing https://t.co/QgfF2Xuult — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) August 8, 2022

Meanwhile the outspoken talk show host Piers Morgan issued his own heartfelt tribute on his Twitter account, "So sad to hear the fabulously gutsy, warm & talented Olivia Newton-John has died."

Adding, "At an auction of her Grease memorabilia in LA three years ago, she told me her favourite song from the movie was Hopelessly Devoted To You. Great song, great film, great lady. RIP."

So sad to hear the fabulously gutsy, warm & talented Olivia Newton-John has died. At an auction of her Grease memorabilia in LA three years ago, she told me her favourite song from the movie was Hopelessly Devoted To You.

Great song, great film, great lady. RIP. pic.twitter.com/K6uteubpPA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 8, 2022

And fellow icon Barbra Streisand wrote on Instagram, "Too young to leave this world. May she RIP".

American comedian Dane Cook took to Twitter to thank the star for her "wonderful music and fun memories."

RIP Olivia Newton-John

Thank you so much for wonderful music and fun memories. pic.twitter.com/QBUnxEgmtn — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) August 8, 2022

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas sent his "deepest condolences to her family and loved ones."

Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. Deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/EeefzKBKCO — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 8, 2022

Australian-American musician Rick Springfield tweeted a heartfelt message to his long-time friend, saying, "the world is out of balance when we lose these magnificent people."

Sweet Olivia has gone home. She was a beautiful soul and I know of no one who didn’t love her or know what a great humanitarian she was. The world is out of balance when we lose these magnificent people. God speed Livvy. We will all meet again ❤️❤️❤️ @olivianj 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/8tV5j8XvII — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) August 8, 2022

The Nanny star Fran Drescher took to Instagram to share a photo with her "sweet wonderfully talented" friend.

Bravo host Andy Cohen also took to Instagram to honour Newton-John.

He posted a video with the caption, "Hopelessly Devoted to YOU, Olivia Newton-John. Rest In Peace, Queen. Thank you for the music."

The Academy paid tribute to the beloved actress by posting a photo of Newton-John and Travolta at the 1978 Academy Awards.

They wrote, "Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta at the 50th Academy Awards (April 3, 1978).

"A few months later, they took the world by storm as Sandy and Danny in 'Grease' - which went on to become the highest grossing film of 1978, proving that Grease is (and forever will be) the word."

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta at the 50th Academy Awards (April 3, 1978).



A few months later, they took the world by storm as Sandy and Danny in 'Grease' - which went on to become the highest grossing film of 1978, proving that Grease is (and forever will be) the word. pic.twitter.com/MmGrhzDWfC — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 8, 2022

Award winning actress Viola Davis took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the iconic actress, "Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family....and thank you for creating eternal memories. "

Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family....and thank you for creating eternal memories. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/eaS2wmURIh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 8, 2022

Star Trek actor, George Takei, took to Twitter to share his tribute to Newton-John, praising her as a "great, iconic artist".

We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022

Actress Julianne Hough who starred in the 2016 Grease Live! show as Sandy took to Instagram to praise the "icon and legend".

Meanwhile, Australia's Nine Network US correspondent, Alison Piotrowski has reported that fans are gathering at Newton-John's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fans coming down to the Hollywood Walk of Fame to pay respects to Olivia Newton-John. RIP Sandy 💔 pic.twitter.com/SBx9g8nwjQ — Alison Piotrowski (@apiotrowski9) August 8, 2022

From 1973-83, Newton-John was among the world's most popular entertainers.

She had 14 top 10 singles just in the US, won four Grammys, starred with Travolta in Grease and with Gene Kelly in Xanadu. The fast-stepping Travolta-Newton-John duet, You're the One That I Want, was one of the era's biggest songs and has sold more than 15 million copies.