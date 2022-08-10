Chloe Lattanzi and her mum Olivia Newton-John. Photo / Instagram

Richard Wilkins has revealed the heartbreaking voicemail Olivia Newton-John's daughter left him after he paid an emotional tribute to the legendary star.

Newton-John died surrounded by family in California in Monday at the age of 73.

The entertainment world - and indeed much of Australia - was plunged into mourning following the news.

Wilkins broke down on the Today show on Tuesday as he spoke about the Aussie icon, leading her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, to send him a voicemail.

"Chloe Lattanzi, Olivia's daughter, sent me a beautiful message earlier today, which I played and cried again," Wilkins said on Wednesday's Today show.

"And I said to her, 'I would never do it without your permission. Would you like me to share your beautiful message with her many friends and fans on-air?'

"And she said, 'Yes, please. Tell them how much their love is helping me cope. I want to be a link for them. Give light, give thanks, gratitude. I'm holding you in my heart.'"

Wilkins then read out the message.

"Hi Richard, this is Chloe, I just saw your beautiful tribute to my mummy.

"I just wanted to hold you. I saw how much you loved her and I just want you to know she's free now and out of pain and all the family is here together.

"She's making the sun shine and the dogs are running around and smiling and the horses are galloping.

"I just want you to know that she's free from pain now and she fought so hard and I was with her every step of the way

"I just felt your love. Mummy and I both care about you, care about you so much.

"I love you my friend, thank you for doing that."

Richard Wilkins with Olivia Newton-John and Paul Hogan in 2018. Photo / Instagram

Wilkins had earlier broken down on Tuesday's edition of the Channel Nine show, with co-host Karl Stefanovic hugging him as he burst into tears.

"The world has lost a beautiful human being today," Wilkins said.

Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, confirmed the news in a post to social media saying that she was a "symbol of triumphs and hope".

John Travolta, who co-starred with Newton-John in Grease, said her impact was "incredible" and that he loved her "so much".

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. It went into remission but reappeared in 2013 and then again in 2017.

At one point she said she was partly in "denial" about the disease, because if she dwelled upon it too much it would mean she wouldn't "enjoy life".