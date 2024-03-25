Olivia Colman denounced Hollywood's infamous gender pay gap during a recent interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour. Photo / AP

Olivia Colman, one of the UK’s most respected actresses, spoke out about the Hollywood film industry’s infamous gender pay disparity to CNN’s The Amanpour Hour, claiming she would be earning “a lot more” if she were a man.

Colman, who starred in The Crown as Queen Elizabeth II in seasons three and four, and film director Thea Sharrock were being interviewed by CNN’s Christiane Amanpour as they promoted her upcoming movie, Wicked Little Letters.

Speaking to the show’s host, Colman was frank with how she felt about the pay inequalities between male actors and female actors.

“Don’t get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the audiences,” she said.

“And actually, that hasn’t been true for decades, but they still like to use that as a reason not to pay women as much as their male counterparts.”

Amanpour then asked Colman if, despite her numerous accolades and esteemed position in the film industry, she had any first-hand experiences dealing with pay disparity in her career.

“I’m very aware that if I was Oliver Colman, I’d be earning a f*** of a lot more than I am,” Colman replied. “I know of one pay disparity, which is a 12,000 per cent difference. Do the maths, I know.”

Colman has received several notable awards and nominations in her acting career for performances across TV, film and theatre. Her accolades include three Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actor Guild Awards, an Emmy Award and an Academy Award.

Taraji P. Henson also criticised the notoriously prevalent pay disparities in the Hollywood industry in December last year. Photo / WireImage

The Fleabag actress is the latest Hollywood star to speak up and denounce the notoriously prevalent gender pay gap in the industry.

Actress Taraji P. Henson was reduced to tears during a promotional interview for The Color Purple in December last year, after she spoke about how the racial wage gap, combined with the gender pay gap, meant that those in her position had to put in extra work to prove themselves while getting less in return.

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson said. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ Well, I have to. The math ain’t math-ing.”

The actress continued: “Every time I do something and break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to renegotiate I’m at the bottom again like I never did what I just did, and I’m tired. I’m tired. It wears on you. What does that mean? What is that telling me? If I can’t fight for them coming up behind me then what the f*** am I doing?”