Oasis singer Noel Gallagher calls Prince Harry a 'woke snowflake'

Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher slammed Prince Harry in an interview. Photo / Getty Images

Noel Gallagher has ripped into Prince Harry with an expletive-filled rant.

The Oasis rocker had made no secret of his disdain for the Sussexes, and a fiery tirade aimed at Prince Harry during a video interview doubles down on his hatred.

The Sun reports the 54-year-old thinks Prince Harry comes across as a "f***ing asshole, and that he feels sorry for Prince William.

"Prince William. I feel that f***ing lad's pain.

"He's got a f***ing younger brother shooting his f***ing mouth off with s*** that is just so unnecessary. I'd like to think I was always the William."

Noel Gallagher criticised Prince Harry's recent actions, declaring he sympathised with Prince William. Photo / Getty Images

It adds to his branding of Harry as a "mad little kid" in December, where he also labelled the royal family as "quite mad".

Gallagher's ongoing feud with his brother Liam repeatedly makes headlines since Oasis's split a decade earlier. Noel releases a new album for his solo project High Flying Birds this week.

According to The Sun, Gallagher has talked about Prince Harry in several interviews while promoting his album.

"I did a week here of Australian promo down the phone and Zoom and all that and they were like, 'So Noel Gallagher, f***ing 10 years of High Flying Birds! It's been amazing! And f***ing Oasis!"

But he says those who interviewed him down under just wanted to know if he disliked Prince Harry. He says he told interviewers he didn't know them personally, but he took the opportunity to let the world know how he really feels.

"But Prince Harry is coming across like a typical f***ing woke snowflake, f***ing a***hole," he claims.

"Just don't be f***ing dissing your family because there's no need for it."

Meghan Markle wasn't safe from his tirade either: "This is what happens when you get involved with Americans. As simple as that."