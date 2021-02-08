NZME radio host Sam Wallace reveals names of his twin girls

Sienna Florence Wallace (left), and Cosette Kennedy Wallace (right). Photo / Sam Wallace

Coast radio host Sam Wallace has revealed the names of his twin girls.

Wallace shared that he and fiancee Sarah Bowman had chosen the names Sienna Florence and Cosette Kennedy for the babies.

It comes after they welcomed their new additions into the world last month.

"Finally decided the names," Wallace shared on Instagram, sharing an adorable photo of the two baby girls.

"We hope you love their names as much as us."

The radio host told the Herald finding names for the twin girls was a "tough ask".

"I reckon naming girls is harder than boys.

"You want a name that's cute but you also want a strong name too which is equally important."

Wallace also shared the twins arrived safely but prematurely, weighing just 2.1kg and 2kg respectively.

"Given they were a little premature we'd expected there to be some ups and downs, which there have been," he told the Herald.

"One of the girls started to lose a little bit of weight which meant we had to introduce some tube feeding which has done the trick.

"The girls are doing amazingly well."

And Wallace said the support from staff at North Shore Hospital has been "amazing".

"They've been incredibly supportive, just fantastic."

He said mum Sarah was "going great" despite the constant feeding.

In December, Wallace gave Bowman a surprise of a lifetime when he proposed to her live on-air.

A stunned Bowman said she had no idea the proposal was happening and was overcome with emotion.

Adding to the nerves, Wallace was terrified that heavily pregnant Bowman was going to collapse after feeling unwell and looking pale in the lead-up to the ceremony.

Thankfully she remained on her feet, declaring to Wallace: "Absolutely, of course I will!"

"I had no idea," she told Street after the proposal happened.

"I don't even know what to say!"

Their son Brando gave their parents' engagement a nod of approval when Street asked him if it was a good idea.