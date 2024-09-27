Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

No One Will Know: Rose Carlyle’s latest psychological thriller explores motherhood and mystery

By Rebecca Barry Hill
NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
Rose Carlyle discusses her new book, 'No One Will Know' and her success as an author. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand author Rose Carlyle’s new novel No One Will Know explores motherhood, illegal adoption and dark secrets.

When Rose Carlyle attended a booksellers’ conference in Brisbane recently, it struck her she now inhabited a split-personality world. After years of writing at her desk “like a hermit”, suddenly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment