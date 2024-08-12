Nick Cave’s emotional TV interview about double family tragedy

“I just saw the folly of that … disgraceful sort of self-indulgence,” Cave said.

“I’m a father and I’m a husband and a grandfather and a kind of person of the world. These things are much more important to me than the concept of being an artist.”

He said the death of his sons had changed his worldview: “That idea, that art sort of trounces everything, it just doesn’t apply to me anymore”.

Seven years after Arthur’s death, another of Cave’s sons, former runway model Jethro Lazenby, died days after he’d been released from prison in Melbourne. He’d been in jail for a month after assaulting his mother.

In a moving interview with The Guardian earlier this year, Cave spoke about his new exhibition of ceramic sculptures and revealed that they “tell a story about a man’s culpability in the loss of his child, and addressing that in a way I wasn’t really able to do with music. That’s what happened without any intention.”

That confession prompted the journalist to ask if Cave “feels culpable” in the death of his sons.

Jethro Cave died in 2022 at the age of 31, shortly after being released from jail. Photo / Getty Images

“I think it’s something that people who lose children feel regardless of the situation, simply because the one thing you’re supposed to do is not let your children die,” Cave said.

“Forget that. The one thing you’re supposed to do is protect your children.”

Cave has two other sons: Luke, who was born 10 days after his half-brother Jethro to Cave’s then-wife, Brazilian journalist Viviane Carneiro. Luke was born in Brazil before moving to the UK, where he now works as the frontman for alternative band Cavey.

After relationships with Lane, Carneiro and fellow musician PJ Harvey, Cave settled down with model Susie Bick in 1997 and the couple wed two years later.

In a 2017 interview about her fashion label – aptly titled The Vampire’s Wife – Bick said that her creativity had been a way for her to deal with her grief.

“I’ve always wanted to make beautiful things, but at the same time, it’s about not wanting to be a victim of what happened to Arthur, not wanting to be paralysed for the rest of my life. And, of course, wanting to show Earl the best way I can survive this. We had to keep it together for him and not let him feel scared he was losing his parents,” she said.