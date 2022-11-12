Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 11

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have welcomed a baby daughter. Photo / Supplied

Nick Cannon has become a dad for the 11th time.

The 42-year-old star took to social media to announce that he and Abby De La Rosa are now parents to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin as he paid tribute to the newborn's mother.

Alongside a snap of himself, Beautiful and De La Rosa, he wrote on Instagram:

"11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for "BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON" to arrive! Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself. Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn't go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world's madness and my constant craziness is so impressive."

The former Nickelodeon star - who also has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 5, and Powerful Queen, 19 months, and Rise, two months, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, with De La Rosa; Legendary Love, 2 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx Ice, 2 months, with LaNisha Cole; and lost baby Zen to brain cancer when he was just 5 months in December 2021 - added that it is his "continued duty" to make all of his children feel "valued and protected" every day.

He continued: "Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness, and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don't say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!" (sic)

Cannon is also awaiting the birth of another child after he confirmed that Alyssa Scott - the mother of his late son Zen - is pregnant with their baby.

Cannon previously admitted he doesn't believe monogamy is healthy.

He said: "You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, 'We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don't want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,' and I don't feel like that's healthy. I don't think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership."