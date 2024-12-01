Nick Cannon revealed a string of mental health diagnoses in recent months, opening up about their impact during a podcast episode in November. Composite / Getty Images / Instagram

Nick Cannon has embraced getting “help” after being diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder.

The Masked Singer host revealed earlier this month he has the mental health condition which typically causes those afflicted to have a high sense of self and a need for admiration or approval from others – and he also has ADHD, but he has welcomed the “labels” and is willing to work on himself and to have therapy to address his issues.

He told People magazine: “I still don’t understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests.”

“I’ve been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I’m just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew.

“I feel like there’s so many labels out there, but it’s like, to be able to embrace it and say, ‘Look, I’m healing. I need help. Show me’. I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way.