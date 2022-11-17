Nick Cannon reacts to viral meme after news of 12th child

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have welcomed a baby daughter. Photo / Supplied

Television host Nick Cannon is expecting his 12th child and the internet has responded to the news in true 2022 fashion.

The father of 11 only just welcomed daughter Beautiful Zeppelin one week ago with ex Abby De La Rosa.

And now with news of a 12th on the way, a meme has been circulating on the internet predicting what America might look like in 2050.

And the Wild n’ Out host saw the funny side, taking to Instagram to share the meme which showcased images of himself with a variety of different hairstyles.

The caption reads, “National Geographic determined what Americans will look like in 2050, and it’s beautiful.”

Cannon responded with a laughing tear emoji and, “Wow! Everybody got jokes!”

Fans and Cannon’s celebrities chimed in on the post.

DJ Derrick Jones commented, “Where’s the lie? Lol My bro!”

Professional athlete Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt, shared his support for his pal, commenting, “Damn right bro keep grinding … family is the only true wealth.”

And Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore added, “Hahahahahaha.”

The 12th edition to his family is due next year with model Alyssa Scott who announced her pregnancy with the Masked Singer host two weeks ago with a series of intimate shots.

But the road to their second child together has been heartbreaking for the pair who welcomed a son named Zen in December 2021. Zen tragically died five months later after a brave battle with brain cancer.

Cannon also has a set of twins with De La Rosa – Zion and Zillion, and has another set of twins, Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He also has three children with Brittany Bell: Golden, 5, Powerful, 18 months, and Rise, 1 month.

And 2021 and 2022 were equally busy for the star, who welcomed his first child, Onyx, 2 months, with Lanisha Cole in September, and Legendary Love, 4 months, with Brie Tiesi.