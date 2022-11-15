Nick Cannon pays millions per year for his growing brood. Photo / Supplied

As he awaits the birth of his 12th child, Nick Cannon has revealed he pays millions per year for his kids, and the figure is rising.

It comes after a report from The Sun claimed the US TV host “nearly paid $US3 million ($4.9 million) a year in child support,” with the 42-year-old clarifying that the actual number is much higher.

“I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually,” he told The Neighbourhood talk this week, as reported by Fox News, adding that he “[doesn’t] plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child”.

On Saturday, Cannon announced the birth of his eleventh child, a daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, with Abby De La Rosa.

Posting a photo of De La Rosa and his new baby girl on Instagram, he wrote in a lengthy caption: “You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!”

The couple are already parents to 17-month-old twins Zion and Zillion.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the US Masked Singer host, with model Alyssa Scott recently announcing she’s also expecting a child with Cannon.

For Cannon, this will be his 12th child, though his 11th living. He and Scott welcomed their first child together, son Zen, in June 2021, but tragically he lost his battle to brain cancer in December that year.

The devastated father confirmed the loss on his eponymous talk show last December, breaking down in tears as he detailed his son’s private health battle with hydrocephalus caused by brain cancer.

“I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out,” Cannon explained (via Entertainment Tonight). “He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months, I noticed he had this nice-sized head too – a Cannon’s head.”

He went on to reveal the baby had been building up fluid in his brain that turned out to be caused by a malignant tumour.

Zen’s mother, Alyssa Scott, is also the mother of four-year-old daughter Zeela from a previous relationship.

Meanwhile, Cannon has seven more children with four other women, including another set of twins with singer Mariah Carey – Moroccan and Monroe, 11.

With model Brittany Bell, he has a daughter Powerful, 1, and sons Golden, 5, and 1-month-old Rise. Cannon is also the father of 4-month-old son Legendary with Bre Tiesi, as well as 1-month-old daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

In June, Cannon told a New York radio station that he has “failed miserably” at monogamy and relationships.

However, the former Nickelodeon star noted that he can see himself tying the knot again one day. (Cannon was previously married to Carey from 2008 to 2016).

Nick Cannon spoke about losing his son to cancer on his talk show. Photo / Supplied

“I feel like [I’d marry] someone who will understand me and can stand by me … where they’re weak, you’re strong,” he said.

“And if I can ever find somebody who knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that’s probably somebody I could rock with for life,” he continued, adding that he is “liking the man [he’s] growing into”.

Many of the mothers of Cannon’s children have defended him this year, from De La Rosa, 32, praising their “open relationship” to Tiesi, 31, clarifying he is “not a cult” leader.