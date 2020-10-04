Sir Elton John thinks John Lennon would have won the Nobel Peace Prize if he was still alive.

Elton believes the late Beatles singer-songwriter - who was shot and killed by a fan in New York City in 1980 - would have been up for the huge accolade if he hadn't died, as Lennon was a complete "treasure".

Speaking to the singer's son, Sean, for BBC Radio 2's John Lennon at 80 special, Elton - who has collaborated and performed alongside John - said: 'I think that if your dad had still been alive he would have maybe won the Nobel Peace Prize."

"He was a uniter and was prepared to go to any lengths to make people see what his point was. And a lot of people ... like the FBI, they gave him a hard time, but it didn't deter him."

Advertisement

"He was peace-loving, brilliant, funny, opinionated, a treasure - we need people like him today."

Meanwhile, Elton previously confessed he was "quite intimidated" by Lennon.

He said: "We got on like a house on fire. We hung out for a couple of years. I don't know why we got on so well. Sense of humour? I found him very kind, very funny, I don't know why we clicked but we did, and he clicked with my band and the people around me."

"And we had so much fun. I was quite intimidated by him because I knew he was razor sharp and could be abrasive, but that side of him never came out with me, only the kind side and the funny side."

Lennon's last public performance came with Elton in New York's Madison Square Gardens in 1974.