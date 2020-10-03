Compared to the famous Victoria Secret Show, Rihanna's show celebrated people of all nationalities, shapes and sizes.

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 fashion show is now available exclusively on Amazon Prime.

The lingerie brand's second fashion show included many celebrities such as Willow Smith, Demi Moore, Lizzo, Paris Hilton and RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall.

The fashion show was choreographed by New Zealander Parris Goebel, who received high praise for the runway event.

During New York Fashion Week last year, Rihanna call Goebel a "God-gifted genius".

Goebel choreographed moves for celebrities and performers.

In its review of the show US fashion bible Vogue said: "Parris Goebel's energetic choreography is used to great effect, bringing energy to the proceedings from the very first scene. From the minute Goebel moves across the screen in fishnet stockings and a black bustier, you know that you're in for a thrilling adventure."

Harper's Bazaar highlighted Lizzo's dance which "stole the show".

Many artists also performed during the show including Ella Mai, Travis Scott and Bad Bunny.

Rihanna's core mission across her brands is to make sure that everyone feels included.

In an interview with Elle, Rihanna expressed the importance of all women being able to feel sexy in her lingerie line: "You, me, trans women, women of all sizes, paraplegic women, all women are important women! All women belong here, on the biggest platform I can give them."

RIHANNA DOING DIVERSITY THE RIGHT WAY. pic.twitter.com/FOYdOqJ6qE — 𝓜. (@MEENAVOGUEE) October 1, 2020

In an interview with Vogue Goebel said Rihanna is a "fearless boss who has a powerful message".

This is Goebel's third time creating for the show and she told Vogue: "Every year I approach the project from an extremely personal place.

"I feel my work is most powerful when I can share stories from my own journey and the amazing dancers that I work with. This year, I wanted to push the envelope and show the different sides to a savage, from strong and sexy to vulnerable and curious."

The fashion show is available to stream only on Amazon Prime Video.