Paris Hilton is heartbroken after Chrissy Teigen's miscarriage.

The 34-year-old model revealed she and her husband John Legend has lost their unborn child, and their famous friends have offered messages of support after the devastating news.

Paris commented: "My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful".

Kim Kardashian West added: "We're always here for you and love you guys so much."

Gabrielle Union shared a similar sentiment, and revealed she will "always" be there for the couple, who have children Luna, four, and two-year-old Miles together.

She said: "We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever yall need. Always (sic)"

Hailey Bieber wrote: "I'm so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time."

Chrissy was rushed to hospital this week and underwent two blood transfusions, but sadly she and her husband lost their third child, who they had already named Jack.

She wrote on Instagram: "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough.

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

"To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. (sic)"

