Chrissy Teigen has suffered a miscarriage.

The model and entrepreneur shared the heartbreaking news on social media today in a devastating post, revealing she and husband John Legend had chosen the name Jack for their third child.

Following her initial tweet, Teigen, 34, posted a series of images from her hospital bed, including one of the pair holding the child bundled up in a blanket, crying.

Teigen was around halfway through her pregnancy.

Advertisement

Yesterday's update comes days after she revealed she'd been admitted to hospital with constant bleeding.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," the mum-of-two wrote to fans.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

She continued: "We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with baby Jack, posted in a series of heartbreaking photos from her hospital bed. Photo / Instagrm

"To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

Teigen thanked fans for sending her and Legend "positive energy, thoughts and prayers."

"We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you," she said.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But everyday can't be full of sunshine," Teigen expressed.

Advertisement

"On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

She followed up with the gut wrenching words: "Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real."

Sharing his heartache, Legend later reposted his wife's original message, writing simply: "We love you, Jack" with five black heart emojis.

The star posted a series of worrying updates earlier this week about her high-risk pregnancy, revealing she'd been hospitalised after bleeding "constantly".

"I was always, always bleeding. The blood has been going on for a little less than a month. More than a period, definitely not spotting," Teigen told her 31 million Instagram followers in a series of updates from her hospital bed.

The devastated couple have poured their hearts out on social media. Photo / Instagram

"Every time I'd go to the bathroom, it would be blood. Even just laying there, it would be blood. Today the big difference was it was like if you'd turn a faucet on to low and leave it," she said on Monday.

Advertisement

"I was at the point today where I was never stopping bleeding, and that's obviously really bad."

Teigen said the complication had been "hard to come to terms with" because she otherwise felt "really good" and loved being pregnant.

At the time she said there was little that could be done other than wait and hope for the best.

Teigen shared images of the heartbreaking hospital stay. Photo / Instagram

"It's hard because I'm in that weird in-between time of it being really dangerous to try anything. Basically if I can make it through the next few weeks, we can get through the danger zone. But we have to get through this first. It is scary. We're on it, we're trying everything we can."

Teigen and Legend first revealed they were expecting their third child in August, at the end of Legend's new music video. The clip finished with a shot of Teigen cradling her stomach on the beach while Legend hugged her from behind.

Teigen said the pregnancy was a surprise as she "didn't think" she could get pregnant naturally, without the aid of fertility treatments. The couple's other children – Luna, 4, and Miles, 2 – were conceived after undergoing IVF treatments.

Advertisement

• For support for bereaved parents visit sands.org.nz



Where to get help:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389