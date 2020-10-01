Chrissy Teigen has suffered a miscarriage.

The model and entrepreneur shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter today, revealing she and husband John Legend had chosen the name Jack for their third child.

Teigen, 34, was around halfway through her pregnancy.

She posted a series of worrying updates this week about her high-risk pregnancy, revealing she's been hospitalised after bleeding "constantly".

Advertisement

"I was always, always bleeding. The blood has been going on for a little less than a month. More than a period, definitely not spotting," Teigen told her 31 million Instagram followers in a series of updates from her hospital bed.

"Every time I'd go to the bathroom, it would be blood. Even just laying there, it would be blood. Today the big difference was it was like if you'd turn a faucet on to low and leave it," she said.

"I was at the point today where I was never stopping bleeding, and that's obviously really bad."

Teigen said the complication had been "hard to come to terms with" because she otherwise felt "really good" and loved being pregnant.

• For support for bereaved parents visit sands.org.nz



Where to get help:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389