Psychedelic pop act Tame Impala has postponed its December tour date.

The act's April tour was first delayed to December this year due to Covid-19, and now Kiwi fans will have to wait another year to see Tame Impala live.

In a statement, the promoter says the New Zealand and Australia tour dates "remain unable to go ahead due to the constantly changing nature of the pandemic, and associated Government directives in Australia and New Zealand."

The Auckland date has moved a year later to December 5, 2021. Tame Impala has also rescheduled its Australian dates in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide which will follow the 2021 Auckland show.

Advertisement

The December Spark Arena show was set to be the act's biggest NZ show to date, and is in support of their latest album Slow Rush released in February.

Ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets which will remain valid for the new show, and those unable to attend the new date are entitled to a full refund from an authorised point of purchase.

"Laneway Presents, Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring apologise to any ticketholders who are inconvenienced by these rescheduled dates and thank fans for their support and understanding during these unprecedented circumstances," the statement read.

The act fronted by Perth multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker earned a Grammy nomination for 2012's Lonerism album.

Their NZ arena show follows a headline set at Laneway Festival in 2017 and a 2015 show at Auckland's Logan Campbell Centre.