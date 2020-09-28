Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey has moved in with the late actress' sister to raise her son.

Pictures published by the Daily Mail show Dorsey and Nickayla Rivera spending time together - and the publication reports they are becoming close in the months following Naya's death.

Naya Rivera tragically died when she drowned in California's Lake Piru in July. Dorsey and Rivera were married in 2014, and their son Josey was born in 2015. The couple split in 2018.

"They were obviously helping lift each other's spirits," a witness who saw the couple in public told the publication. According to reports Nickayla Rivera and Dorsey are raising Josey together and have recently moved into a three-bedroom house together. Photos show the couple moving furniture to the new rental property.

Advertisement

Dorsey wrote an emotional tribute to the Glee star when her body was found by authorities. He wrote on Instagram that there was "not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts".

"You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before," he wrote.

"Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for."

Autopsy findings ruled Rivera's death as an accidental drowning. Josey was with his mother at the time on the boat, and the actress boosted him to safety before she disappeared, the report says.

A Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said in a press conference after her body was found that they believe Rivera "mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat but not enough to save herself".