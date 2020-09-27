The National Rifle Association reported last week that sales of ammunition in the US had more than doubled. It was particularly excited about this so went on Twitter to tell everyone "Ammo Sales SURGE 139%. That's a lot of freedom seeds." Yes, freedom seeds. Actor and writer Patton Oswalt replied: "Kinda wish so many freedom seeds weren't flying out of anger pipes into people's thinky coconuts and organ barrels and making their loved ones leak so much boo-hoo water out of their peep orbs."

1. Alexander Graham Bell thought phones should be answered with "Ahoy, ahoy".

2. A Thai national park was tired of tourists leaving their trash around campsites, so has recently started mailing it back to its original owners, with a note that says "you forgot something at Khao Yai National Park".

3. The word "rooster" was adopted by American puritans in the 18th century because they didn't want to use the alternative.

You don't need to do gardening work in your jeans to get this worn look - just spend $1000 on some Gucci jeans.

Ripped and distressed jeans have been a thing for a long time — fashion retailer Nordstrom made news headlines for selling jeans caked in fake mud and the Onomichi Denim Project boutique has long been selling premium jeans that have been worn by someone for at least a year. Now, Italian fashion house Gucci has released "specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect" (they mean with grass stains) for £600 ($1170).

"I was a paramedic for 15 years and heard dozens of people's final words. The phrase I heard most often, possibly from half to three quarters of them, were some form of "I don't feel so good". I've also heard, "Wait, something's wrong". "Something's happening." "I don't feel right." "It's happening." "Oh no, oh no." People feel the blood leaving their brain, I think. Must be like a rush."