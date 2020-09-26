Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are expecting a baby.

The actress confirmed the joyful news in the latest issue of the UK's Make Magazine.

Leslie did not reveal any details about how far along she is in the pregnancy.

The couple started relationship rumours in 2012, but didn't confirm their relationship until April 2016.

Advertisement

They got engaged in 2017 and married in 2019, in Scotland.

Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie departing Rayne Church in Kirkton on Rayne after their wedding on June 23, 2018 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Photo / Getty Images

In the interview with Make Magazine, the star reflected on her role in Game of Thrones.

""It was an incredible experience, and for me – as an actor – it definitely opened a lot of doors with casting directors, and producers," she said.