Elton John's two remaining Auckland concerts have been delayed again, due to global uncertainty about Covid 19.

The two performances scheduled for early next year have been postponed until early 2023.

Elton John has also announced the newly rescheduled North American Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates, to begin in New Orleans on 19 January 2022.

This will follow the recently rescheduled European dates, beginning in Berlin on 1 September 2021.

Sir Elton addressed the delay in a statement on social media.

"I've been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the Covid-19 pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

"While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone."

It is with great excitement that we can announce Elton's return to the stage in North America on January 19, 2022.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/CcJKU471U8 #eltonfarewelltour pic.twitter.com/M3qZrR5yYE — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 23, 2020

Sir Elton said delays to the European and North American tours had caused the further delay to the New Zealand dates.

"Don't worry about me. I'm using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I'm raring to go!

"As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well. Thank you."

The music legend was forced to cut his February concerts short, leaving the stage about two thirds of the way through his Mt Smart gig, after contracting "walking pneumonia" and losing his voice.

John, 72, broke down in tears last night when he realised he couldn't complete his set.

"I'm sorry, so very sorry," he told the Mt Smart crowd.

The superstar, who earlier needed medical assistance while on stage, had to be assisted from the stage after attempting to launch into Daniel, but having no voice left.

The song was number 16 in a 25-strong playlist. Herald concert reviewer Karl Puschmann said John's voice remained powerful during his early songs — until he spoke.

John later reached out to fans on social media saying he was "disappointed and deeply upset" that he couldn't complete his show.