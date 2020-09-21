Tate Donovan has opened up on regretting to guest star on Friends in the wake of his split from Jennifer Aniston.

Donovan starred as millionaire businessman Joshua Burgin for six episodes in the hit TV series, but right before they were set to start filming his two-year romance with Aniston ended.

Donovan, now 53, played millionaire businessman Joshua Burgin, who wins the love of his personal shopper, Rachel Green. Photo / Supplied

Donovan told News Corp Australia he hoped the experience might give the couple a chance to work through things, but says it was a mistake.

"It was so dumb," he said.

"Just a bone-headed move. I was young and genuinely thought it would help, but there were times I'd just finish a scene and go sob in my trailer."

Donovan says despite how hard filming with his ex was, the rest of the cast were "really supportive".

"Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc, were so compassionate and understood what was going on."

"At the time, I was like 'oh God, why did I do this to myself? But now I look back on it and think it was a great thing I did those episodes, on this great show, even during that tricky time."