Kanye West has shared video to Twitter showing him urinating on a Grammy award, as he launched a barrage of messages criticising the record industry and vowing to "go into battle".

The tweets from West, who suffers from bipolar disorder, are the latest in a series of public statements that have worried his friends, family and fanbase.

The short video shows one of West's 21 Grammy awards sitting inside a toilet bowl, as he appears to urinate on it.

He captioned the clip: "Trust me ... I WON'T STOP".

It came towards the end of a lengthy rant against the music industry that also saw him post dozens of consecutive tweets of pages of his record contract.

Saying that he forgave everyone in the music industry, West stated that his actions would "change the music industry for good".

I need prayer I need coverage as I go into battle Everyone please pray for me ... you know what the system never counted on ... millions of prayers at once ... everyone I appreciate your prayers so much — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

I forgive everyone from the music industry that is involved with modern day slavery. Vengeance is only the lords. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD ... I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH POSITION TO DO THIS ... EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING ... ITS WORKING ... I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

He later shared an Instagram message from music producer Hitboy, who had sent out a message in support of West, and added: "TRUST ME WE WILL NOT STOP".

HI GUYS ... TRUST ME WE WILL NOT STOP ... HITBOY FIRST TO STAND UP ... I DIDN’T HAVE A PROBLEM WITH HIM PRODUCING FOR BEYONCÉ ... I HAD A PROBLEM WITH THE FACT HE WAS SIGNED TO ME AND I DIDN’T KNOW BUT I KNEW JAY AND BEYONCÉ AND HIT-BOY ... JUST FOR CLARITY — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

West also namechecked legendary industry figures, asking U2 singer Bono to retweet his messages and sending his love to Paul McCartney.

ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow ⛷ — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

The rant comes hot on the heels of messages yesterday from West that threatened that he wouldn't release any new music "till I'm done with my contract with Sony and Universal".

"I'm not putting no more music out till I'm done with my contract with Sony and Universal ... On God ... in Jesus name ... come and get me," a now-deleted tweet read.

West is no stranger to conflicts with his record label, with the artist reaching an undisclosed settlement with EMI Publishing in September 2019 over ownership of the songs he made after October 2010.

The Jesus Is King artist went on with more tweets, with one asking to see "everybody's contracts at Universal and Sony", before he declared himself as "the new Moses".

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony



I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved



I’m putting my life on the line for my people



The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships



I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Aside from taking aim at the music labels, West brought up issues with Drake and J Cole.

"I need a public apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately ... I'm Nat Turner ... I'm fighting for us."

Continuing on, West declared that he has "the utmost respect for all brothers" and said "we need to link and respect each other ... no more dissing each other on labels we don't own".