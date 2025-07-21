Jamie Lee Curtis appeared to be genuinely telling off the hosts of an awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Photo / News.com.au

Hollywood actor Jamie Lee Curtis is copping a backlash online for her strange outburst on the red carpet at a recent awards show – seemingly unaware that she was dressing down her hosts for the evening.

Curtis was a guest at the recent Las Culturistas Culture Awards at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. The tongue-in-cheek pop culture-themed awards (some sample categories: the Woman of a Certain Age Award and Best Title for the Next Bridget Jones) are the brainchild of comedians and podcasters Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.

The pair were on the red carpet outside the Orpheum, answering some questions for media outlet Vulture, which had asked them to recite some iconic movie lines into the camera.

Saturday Night Live star Yang was giving it his best Julia Roberts as Erin Brokovich, delivering the line “I’m not talkin’ to you, b****!”, when suddenly Curtis appeared beside them, interrupting the vox pop and looking agitated.

“We’re quoting Julia Roberts,” Rogers explained, perhaps worried Curtis had thought that particular quote was directed at her.