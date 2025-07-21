Sia and Harry Jowsey were seen leaving Ca Del Sole Restaurant on July 19. Photo / GC Images

Born in Queensland, Australia, before moving to New Zealand, Jowsey made his reality TV debut on Heartbreak Island NZ in 2018. He won the series with his then-girlfriend, Georgia Bryers, but the couple broke up soon after.

Not long after Jowsey signed on to appear on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, the show was released during the pandemic and drew a huge global audience, giving him a boost in international fame. After coupling up with his castmate, Francesca Farago, the couple left the show and broke up shortly after before reconciling and later breaking up for good in mid-2021. That year Jowsey joined OnlyFans in 2021 and in August 2021 he confirmed that he had already made more than $1 million on the platform.

Capitalising on his popularity with fans, Jowsey has since amassed 4.4 million followers on Instagram and befriended many high-profile social media stars. In a 2022 podcast episode, Jowsey admitted to “fuelling” dating rumours that surrounded him and Khloe Kardashian, confessing that they were “all fake”.

Jowsey competed in the US version of Dancing With the Stars in 2023, and was further embroiled in controversy after it was speculated he was having a relationship with his then 18-year-old dance partner, Rylee Arnold, but confessed to having a secret relationship with someone else while filming the series.

Harry Jowsey has been involved in several high-profile relationships, most recently being linked to actress Lucy Hale. Photo / Instagram

In March, Sia officially filed for divorce from her second husband, Daniel Bernad. The couple tied the knot on December 28, 2022. Court documents listed their date of separation as March 18, 2025, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The couple welcomed a son in 2024.

The Cheap Thrills singer was previously married to Erik Anders Lang. She wed the filmmaker at her Palm Springs, California home in August 2014. They divorced in 2016.

In 2019, Sia adopted two 18-year-old boys who were ageing out of the fostercare system. In 2020, she told Apple Music DJ Zane Lowe that she was a grandmother after one of her two 19-year-old sons had fathered twins.