Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kiwi star Harry Jowsey spotted with Sia, fuelling romance rumours

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Chief Lifestyle and Entertainment Reporter Jenni Mortimer gives an update on all things entertainment. Video / Herald Now

Harry Jowsey has made headlines after being photographed holding hands with Sia.

Page Six first raised the possibility of the Australian singer and Kiwi reality TV star being an item after they were spotted leaving an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles together over the weekend.

There is a 21-year

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save