Clint Eastwood in 1962. The actor and director is the subject of a new biography by Shawn Levy. Photo / The Washington Post

In the introduction to Clint: The Man and the Movies, Shawn Levy sets out to differentiate his book from previous biographies of Clint Eastwood. The first he mentions, Richard Schickel’s Clint Eastwood: A Biography (1996), is, according to Levy, “a gentlemanly, even fawning account” that can be “awkwardly dismissive and forgiving” of Eastwood’s more odious behaviour. The second, Patrick McGilligan’s Clint: The Life and Legend (1999), is “overly harsh”, as it “thoroughly chronicles every misstep and flaw” in its subject’s work and private life. Levy writes that he aims to land his enterprise on a “middle ground” of “neither acquiescence nor denigration”.

He suggests, then, that the ideal biography presents the facts without too much moralising; he believes it’s “possible for a book to celebrate the man and his work and deeds while acknowledging the flaws – and worse – in him, his choices, and, yes, his films”.

What appears to be a bit of intellectual throat-clearing doubles as a shrewd hedge: Eastwood, now 95, is not an easy person to biographise. The many things that make him a fascinating figure – his numerous iconic roles, his prolific output, his right-wing politics, his sexual miscreancy, his alleged cruelty, his real estate acumen, his longevity – make him both a rich and risky subject.

The overarching narrative of Eastwood’s life and career isn’t inherently dramatic. Raised in a middle-class family in California, he worked diligently, caught a few lucky breaks, and entered and then never left the film industry, making movies for more than 60 years. Levy writes intelligently about the ubiquity of Westerns in postwar America, and he’s especially adept when tracing Eastwood’s creative trajectory, pinpointing the importance of lesser-known films such as Coogan’s Bluff (“the first character that clearly indicates the direction in which Clint’s career would soon go”), Tightrope (“such is the iconography of Clint in the early 1980s that it’s possible to accept that he might be a sex-driven serial killer in a way that no other major box office star could pull off”) and Invictus (“he was starting to jog a little, and it shows”).

Eastwood’s more than 60 screen credits are parcelled out in sections that all follow the same structure: brief mentions of a film’s release, a wrap-up of critical reception and then Levy’s own assessments, which are routinely insightful. Levy traces the origin of Eastwood’s economical philosophy of filmmaking all the way back to his experience starring on the TV series Rawhide, which he used “as his film school”. Here’s Levy on the complicated success of Dirty Harry in 1971: “Dirty Harry is a lot of things, but chief of all, even its most ardent detractors admit, it’s effective. If it’s propaganda, it’s entertaining propaganda; if it’s sadism, it’s candy-coated sadism.” Levy also captures the profound efficacy of Eastwood’s “masterpiece,” Unforgiven: “Is it a perfect movie? Perhaps not. But its imperfections live in choices, not lapses, and are thus matters of taste, not competence. It is thoroughgoing, potent, real, and true.”