An auction on Trade Me described as : "A drawing of two great New Zealanders Dr Ashley Bloomfield & Mittens the cat who are both nominated for the 2020 New Zealander of the year."

Sleep talking

1. "My boyfriend once blurted out "you're putting BREAD in my ears" in his sleep, mumbled something unintelligible and then followed up with "and I'm becoming a SANDWICH"."

2. "Ex-roommate talked in his sleep. Once, he cried out, "NO GANDALF!"

3. "My mother tells a story about a time she fell asleep with her arm above her head. it lost circulation and dropped onto her chest but she had no feeling in it since it "fell asleep". when it flopped on her chest she woke up and tried to throw her asleep arm, screaming that a dead hand had fallen on her."

4. "He started shouting that he couldn't feel his left arm. I pointed out he was pinching his pillow, not his arm. He then freaked out that he had lost his arm. I pointed out his arm was UNDER his pillow. He said ok and started snoring."

5. "My boyfriend woke me up the other day by gently putting his fingers in my mouth and I kept moving my head out of the way until eventually I was like "can you stop that!!!" He then sounded genuinely upset and asked why I woke him up as he was having a really nice dream about feeding a deer. Brilliant."

(Via Reddit)

Did you know

1. Emperor Wu of Jin had so many women he could choose to sleep with, that he didn't know who to choose. So, he rode a small cart pulled by a goat and he would sleep with whichever woman managed to stop the goat. Because of this, many of the women planted bamboo leaves and salt outside their bedrooms—both items said to be favoured by goats.

2. The Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center has the world's largest doors. Each door is 139 meters high, and it takes 45 minutes to open them.

Name that band!

Mark Watts shared this image from a protest in London and asked people to 'name this pop group'. There were some terrific responses, including: Far Right Said Fred…Rage Against The Vaccine…Smashing Trumpkins…A Flock of Sieg Heils…High Cholesterol Manoeuvres in the Park…Geezer.

Pet names

"Years ago I had a feisty little cat who was the runt of a rescue litter," writes Kathleen of Papakura. "I called her Jiff because she was just a little squirt with no harsh scratching. Miss Jiff suited her too because she was a ball of mischief. From a very shaky sickly beginning she lived to 15 years-old when she was killed by a dog that she'd tried to take on."