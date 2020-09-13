Viewers have hit out at Netflix sign-ups Megan and Harry as they stay "silent" on controversial movie Cuties amid claims that it "sexualizes young girls".

The Duke and Duchess recently signed a $150 million deal with Netflix to make documentaries, feature films, scripted TV shows and children's programmes.

But thousands of people have launched a call to boycott the streaming giant after the release of a film many have accused of being an incognito child porn film targeting paedophiles.

"I don't want to hear Harry and Meghan lecturing the rest of us while they're in bed with

@netflix," tweeted one.

"They're no better than Prince Andrew.

"It figures that Harry & Meghan would cut a deal w Netflix, the same channel that just put out Cuties, a movie parents are being warned about for its strong pedophilia theme & shots. Can't make it to Epstein Island?" tweeted another.

The Obamas and Prince Harry & Meghan have contracts with Netflix. If they really want to use their influence for good, they’ll tell Netflix to drop “Cuties.” — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) September 10, 2020

Meghan & Harry have yet to speak against Netflix’s streaming of Cuties. To quote them:

“If you’re complacent, you’re complicit.”



If dish-soap was enough to irk Meghan, then why hasn’t this?!

Come on Meghan & Harry; it’s time to “unlock action and inspire hope”



We’re waiting... https://t.co/LhZFGgXe0V — WhisperOfSpirit (@WhisperOfSpirit) September 11, 2020

Has Meghan Markle the feminist, “sister” and defender of females spoken out about the exploitation of little girls in #Cuties? Or has that $100M from Netflix sealed her (and Harry’s) mouth shut? 🤔🤮 https://t.co/fRswe3BVfJ — Carrie (@birdgirlc) September 11, 2020

The film focuses on a young Senegalese girl who joins a French hip-hop dance troupe.

It's supposed to be a coming-of-age dramedy, based loosely on the experiences of writer and director Maïmouna Doucouré, who makes her directorial debut.

The film premiered at Sundance film festival, where it was then acquired by Netflix earlier this year.

One of the themes of the film is the hypersexualisation of girls, and Doucouré said she was inspired by a talent show she witnessed in her old Parisian neighbourhood.

"There were these girls on stage dressed in a really sexy fashion in short, transparent clothes," she told Screen Daily.

"They danced in a very sexually suggestive manner … I was transfixed, watching with a mixture of shock and admiration.

"I asked myself if these young girls understood what they were doing."