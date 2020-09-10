Actor Shaun Weiss, who played Greg Goldberg in the classic Disney film The Mighty Ducks, has celebrated 230 days sober as he fights a meth addiction - and a new photo shows the massive progress he's made.

Friend Drew Gallagher shared a photo of the 42-year-old actor to GoFundMe, showing off his new teeth, the result of the latest in a series of surgeries to correct years of damage wrought by meth use.

The caption underneath the photo of a broadly smiling Weiss reads: "Got his permanent uppers installed. Getting closer to a full face of teeth."

Gallagher launched the "Save Goldberg" fundraiser this year after spending years trying to turn his friend's life around.

Weiss has battled drug abuse throughout his adult life and had multiple run-ins with the law since he appeared in the 1992 ice-hockey classic.

Multiple surgeries have given Shaun Weiss his smile back. Photo / Supplied

Gallagher has been sharing updates on his friend's progress, writing last month that Weiss was "thriving" but his face and mouth felt like "tenderised meat" as he recovered from each oral surgery.

The massive costs of the surgery are being covered by his generous dentist, Dr Gabe.

Updating followers this year, Gallagher wrote Dr Gabe's generosity "allowed Shaun to use the gofundme funds to pay rent at his sober-living as well as buy some groceries."

The GoFundMe page has raised more than US$14,000 ($21,000) since it was launched.

Weiss' fight against addiction took a huge step when a US judge ordered him into a 90-day rehab after a jail sentence for breaking into a man's garage in California and smashing his car windshield during a 7am tirade.

Police found him ransacking a car.

Shaun Weiss was a child star. Photo / Supplied

A police spokesperson said at the time: "Officers noticed shattered glass on the ground and observed that the passenger window to the vehicle was broken."

In 2017, he was sentenced to 90 days in prison after he was caught stealing goods worth US$151 from an electrical store, just five days after he was released from jail.

At the time he posted on Facebook that he felt his life had reached "below rock bottom".

He was also arrested in 2018 for shoplifting.