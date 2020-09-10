An AI-assisted casting programme has shared its pick for the new 007.

No Time To Die marks Daniel Craig's last hurrah as the martini-drinking spy, and speculation is mounting about who will replace him as Bond in the franchise.

Largo.ai, compared attributes of Bond with the qualities of the actors to determine the choice. Superman star Henry Cavill was the software's top choice, followed by Richard Armitage and Idris Elba, Movie Web reports.

And the choices got more interesting when the programme was expanded to include international actors: Karl Urban, Chris Evans, and Will Smith were top picks.

Is Henry Cavill the right pick for James Bond? Artificial intelligence thinks so. Photo / Getty Images

Several commentators have been calling for a female actor to take the reins as 007, and the programme selected Mandalorian actor Gina Carano, Katee Sackhoff and Angelina Jolie as the front runners.

In January there was speculation that 34-year-old British actor James Norton would replace Craig, the Sun reported.

Karl Urban was the programme's international pick. Photo / Getty Images

No Time To Die was originally slated for release in April, but was pushed to November because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A two-minute trailer released this week features several punch action scenes and another sneak peek at the movie's mysterious villain, played by Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek.

No Time To Die releases in New Zealand cinemas November 12.