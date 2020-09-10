Kris Jenner has reportedly "pulled the plug" on Keeping Up With The Kardashians over fears Kanye West was causing "irreversible damage" to the family's brand.

Sources close to Jenner told The Sun she had "had enough" of her daughter Kim Kardashian's unpredictable husband.

The source revealed West had "tried to constantly fight with Kris over production and the direction that the show is going," but Kris "was not about to let anybody take the reins".

"He's become a loose cannon and she cannot tolerate it anymore," said the source.

In Junethe rapper – who suffers from bipolar disorder and is reportedly becoming increasingly "paranoid" amid his latest episode - made shocking claims about the family on Twitter.

To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim

Among a slew of Tweets, he seemingly revealed he has tried to file for divorce from Kim Kardashian West, while reiterating that she and his mother-in-law "'Kris Jong-Un" have tried to "lock him up".

"He's warned Kim that he knows the family 'secrets' and will put them all out there," claimed a source close to the family.

"There's a lot that isn't on the reality show – feuds, secret celebrity hook-ups, surgery, financial deals and rows within the family."

After his Twitter outburst, Kim broke her silence and asked for the public's "compassion" as the rapper deals with a "painful" bipolar battle.

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote.

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."

But Kardashian West noted she felt compelled to speak "today" because "of the stigma and misconceptions of mental health".

"Those that understand mental illness or compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard the family try."