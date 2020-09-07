The two actors may be busy filming the Jurassic World: Dominion, but Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum still managed to find time to share their rendition of jazz songs.

Neill and Goldblum are reprising their roles in the iconic dinosaur franchise as Dr Ian Malcolm and Dr Alan Grant. Filming is currently under way in the UK.

Neill shared their performances of I Remember You and A Fine Romance on Twitter.

"It's a day off. So we've been singing a bunch of old songs. Jeff won't practice, so it's first go or nothing," Neil wrote.

Fellow New Zealander, director Taika Waititi, endorsed the performance. He wrote: "This week just gets better and BETTER. Two of my favourite's right here."

As well as an actor, Goldblum is also a talented jazz musician. He has released two albums and also performed at Glastonbury in 2019, according to NME.

The new Jurassic film is scheduled to release in June 2021. Laura Dern is also reprising her role and Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Justice Smith will also star.

As well as songs, Neill has shared several poems and stories with his social media followers this year. He even shared a quarantine short film he created with actress Helena Bonham Carter.

The Two Paddocks vineyard owner shared the sad news last month that his pet duck Charlie died.

The duck rose to fame after Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds asked if Sam Neill could be his "dad", after Neill tweeted a video supporting him when he flew across a frozen pond on his Central Otago farm for the first time in years.

He wrote on Twitter: "Charlie was an affectionate friendly little creature, and I was very attached to that little duck."