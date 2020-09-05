Red carpets are back with a new hot favourite accessory.

It's been nearly six months since we've seen celebrities parade themselves in front of swarms of photographers.

While the 77th annual Venice Film Festival has gone ahead, it's not without strict social distancing rules.

The safety rules haven't stopped celebrities from popping on their frocks and hitting the red carpet.

Football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez wore a Ermanno Scervino dress, complete with a thigh high split.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, wore a mask which matched her Ermanno Scervino dress. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria's Secret model Taylor Hill wore a Etro cutout dress.

The Venice Film Festival is the major red carpet event where glitzy European identities most people have never heard of get to mix it with Hollywood A-listers.

Italian singer Elodie wore this extremely figure hugging metallic Versace dress.

Marracash and Elodie walk the red carpet ahead of the Opening Ceremony. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Marrone walks the red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

English actress Vanessa Kirby walks the red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

Cate Blanchett opted for a run of the mill face mask to team up with her Estaban Cortazar dress at the Lacci premiere.

Cate Blanchett arriving at the 77th Venice Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

A masked Cate Blanchett and Matt Dillon enjoy the perks of not having to do a full face of make up.

Daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke pictured with a face mask while on the red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

Tilda Swinton face mask was like no other on the red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

When the dress code asked for a face mask I'm not sure this was what they meant, Tilda.