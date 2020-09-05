It is reported British model Cara Delevingne and musician Halsey are dating.
The Sun reported the pair have been seeing each other for a few months.
The pair's exes had previously moved on from them and onto each other.
Delevingne's ex Ashley Benson began dating Halsey's ex, G-Eazy a few months ago.
It is said Halsey and G-Eazy separated after cheating rumours.
Earlier this week the pair were spotted together sharing a kiss while G-Eazy took a break on the set of his new music video.
The Daily Mail is reporting Delevingne and Halsey have been getting closer during the Covid-19 pandemic as the pair both live in California.
A source close to Delevingne told the Daily mail: "Cara has been hooking up with Halsey in the last few weeks and they've been having a laugh together.
"They've both been very open about their sexuality and just want to enjoy themselves so they're both on the same wavelength."
Also mentioning they are not in a exclusive relationship.
"Cara has kissed her in front of friends and stuff. It's not a big deal for either of them.
"It's actually just funny to them that their exes are together now, and there's no hard feelings."