It is reported British model Cara Delevingne and musician Halsey are dating.

The Sun reported the pair have been seeing each other for a few months.

The pair's exes had previously moved on from them and onto each other.

Delevingne's ex Ashley Benson began dating Halsey's ex, G-Eazy a few months ago.

It is said Halsey and G-Eazy separated after cheating rumours.

Earlier this week the pair were spotted together sharing a kiss while G-Eazy took a break on the set of his new music video.

The Daily Mail is reporting Delevingne and Halsey have been getting closer during the Covid-19 pandemic as the pair both live in California.

Cara Delevingne split from Ashley Benson a few months ago. Photo / Getty Images

A source close to Delevingne told the Daily mail: "Cara has been hooking up with Halsey in the last few weeks and they've been having a laugh together.

"They've both been very open about their sexuality and just want to enjoy themselves so they're both on the same wavelength."

Also mentioning they are not in a exclusive relationship.

"Cara has kissed her in front of friends and stuff. It's not a big deal for either of them.

"It's actually just funny to them that their exes are together now, and there's no hard feelings."